This Workout Zip-Up Doubles As the Perfect Lightweight Spring Jacket

If you’re constantly on the move and a fitness fanatic, chances are, you reach for the same trusty athletic jacket to rock before and after your workout sessions. This garment changes depending on the season — in the winter, we favor casual puffers, but with spring in the air, we need some lighter options!

A zip-up like this one from Sofia Active by Sofia Vergara is exactly what fits the bill. But that said, even if you aren’t a huge gym person or rarely work out, it will serve as the ultimate lightweight jacket to wear on rotation as the temperatures fluctuate during the transitional months.

Get the Sofia Active by Sofia Vergara Women’s Super-Soft Lux Zip-Up Jacket (originally $35) on sale for $30 at Walmart!

Yes, it’s time to rejoice — the weather’s slowly starting to get warmer, but we’re still a far cry from stepping out in tees and tanks. We need an added layer to feel comfortable, and this zip-up is the dream. As mentioned, it’s lightweight by nature thanks to the breathable material, but it can still keep you warm in the midst of a slight chill. Think of it as a jacket that’s precisely made for days when the weather app is teetering somewhere between 50 and 60 degrees. You know what we’re talking about!

The way this jacket is designed is simply incredible. It’s made for a woman’s figure, so it won’t offer a boxy look like similar styles on the market. It accentuates the hourglass shape, resulting in a seriously flattering silhouette! For this reason, we adore the tighter fit — but if you prefer a looser vibe, feel free to size up.

Another feature worth shouting out would have to be the extra long sleeves with thumb holes, effortlessly adding to the classic sporty appearance of this jacket. You can take full advantage of the sleeves or roll them up if you’re trying to conceal the fact you’re clad in activewear. At the moment, it comes in several different colors and a black camo print. We appreciate having multiple hues to choose from, as versatility is beyond important when a staple piece is concerned. Whether you’re a workout enthusiast or not, keep things casual this spring by slipping this Sofia Vergara-approved jacket on. No one will guess you picked it up at Walmart!

