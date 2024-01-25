Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Sweatpants are a versatile fashion find which combine warmth and coziness, resulting in a winter loungewear staple. Whether you prefer fleece-lined options or are stuck on your standard iterations, sweats are a closet essential for many of Us. If you need a little boost in your wardrobe, we found a pair of sweatpants you’re bound to love that are 40% off at Amazon right now — yes, they’re only $14!

These FULLSOFT Sweatpants are ultra-warm and soft enough to become your favorite athleisure piece. They feature a 92% polyester and 8% spandex material fabrication for a stretchy, durable and breathable feel. Also, this pair of sweatpants has two side pockets and give off a sporty-yet-relaxed vibe.

Get the FULLSOFT Sweatpants for just $14 (was $24) at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate as of January 21, 2024, but may be subject to change.

When styling these sweatpants, you can throw them on with sneakers or Ugg boots for a classic cold-weather finish. Of course, if you’re in couch potato mode, you could can these on with your favorite slippers, cozy socks and sweatshirt to turn up the heat on your vegging out experience. Variety is the winner here — these sweatpants come in 17 colors and have a S to XXL size range.

When reviewing these soft sweatpants, one savvy Amazon shopper noted, “These are definitely my go-to when I want to be comfortable. The comfy fit is great and runs very true to size. Just baggy enough to be comfortable but not look like you have your older brother’s sweats on.” While another reviewer said, “These are really cute joggers if you want something soft and thin.” One more happy customer gushed, “They are the most comfortable joggers I have ever worn!”

These sweats aren’t reinventing the wheel, but they’re certainly a solid score — $14 barely covers a coffee order for two these days!

