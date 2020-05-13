This 5-Star Face Mask Is Soft Like Your Favorite T-Shirt (Ships Fast!)

Please note: Information below is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease or health condition.

See tips and information from the CDC here.

Do you have a favorite face mask? Just a while ago we were taking any protective face mask we could get, but now that they’re such a vital part of everyday life, we’ve become pickier. We’ve felt the pain of stiff masks pressing against our face and elastic loops pulling on our ears, we’ve experienced that stifling feeling of wearing a mask for too long in the heat and we’ve dealt with masks that need constant readjustment, therefore ruining their entire point.

If masks are going to be an important part of your life, then you need one you can actually feel happy to wear. One you won’t hesitate to use the word “favorite” when describing — and one you can wear sooner rather than later. In other words, you need this top-rated one from Amazon!

Get the Soft Foot Black Adult Cotton Face Mask for just $16 at Amazon! Get it as soon as May 18, 2020! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, May 13, 2020, but are subject to change.

This bestselling mask has only five-star reviews from Amazon shoppers so far. They say they feel protected when wearing it, and that it’s perfect for errand runs. They say the quality is top-notch and that the material is super soft, and they love that it’s quick and easy to clean for reusability. Their deliveries were super fast too — shipped straight from the U.S.!

This black mask is made with a cotton material that will feel just like your favorite cozy tee — the one you’ve probably been wearing the most since you started working from home. It features two layers for extra protection, and has a flexible metal piece hidden up at the bridge of the nose to help shape and seal!

This mask covers both the nose and the mouth, as per the CDC’s recommendations, and has ear loops to keep it in place. These ear loops are also made of soft material so they won’t have you desperate to take them off as soon as you put them on!

The CDC recommends wearing a mask right now in any public setting where social-distancing could be at all difficult. Even if you don’t feel sick, those who are asymptomatic could still carry around and spread dangerous germs, so it’s best for everyone age two or up to wear a mask. We definitely recommend this one!

Disclaimer: While we work to ensure that product information is correct, on occasion manufacturers may alter their ingredient lists. Actual product packaging and materials may contain more and/or different information than that shown on our website. We recommend that you do not solely rely on the information presented and that you always read labels, warnings and directions before using or consuming a product. For additional information about a product, please contact the manufacturer. Content on this site is for reference purposes and is not intended to substitute for advice given by a physician, pharmacist or other licensed health-care professional. You should not use this information as self-diagnosis or for treating a health problem or disease. Contact your health-care provider immediately if you suspect that you have a medical problem. Information and statements regarding dietary supplements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration and are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease or health condition. Us Weekly assumes no liability for inaccuracies or misstatements about products.

