7 Snuggie-Soft Sweaters for Fall — All Under $40 at Amazon

It’s that time of year! We’ve made it! Sweater season has freshly arrived — or is a block away from our doorstep at most — and we’re doing it big this year. We only want the softest, the sleekest, the chicest — the best the internet has to offer. The catch? We don’t want to spend more than $40 per sweater.

And that’s no problem! We have so many options to choose from, as long as we’re smart and savvy about it. That means we’re sticking with Amazon. Amazon has become a major fashion destination for style lovers over the past few years, and there are so many incredible pieces out there ready to rock your world, a.k.a. lull you into a sweet slumber with their softness. Here are seven of our favorites in all different styles!

KIRUNDO Fuzzy Popcorn Sweater

This pullover has a sherpa/shearling-like feel to it, plus a slightly oversized fit to keep things extra comfy!

Get the KIRUNDO Fuzzy Popcorn Sweater for just $38 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, September 18, 2020, but are subject to change.

LONGMING Cashmere Sweater

This sweater’s material features both wool and cashmere for a smooth, feather-soft feel and toasty warmth. We also can’t get enough of batwing sleeves right now!

Get the LONGMING Cashmere Sweater starting at just $19 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, September 18, 2020, but are subject to change.

Orvis Chenille Sweater

The plush, velvety quality of chenille is not one we take for granted. As Orvis says, pulling it on is like slipping into a “warm embrace”!

Get the Orvis Chenille Sweater starting at just $14 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, September 18, 2020, but are subject to change.

Meenew Oversized Pullover Sweater Dress

It’s a sweater, it’s a dress, it’s…never coming off once we put it on! This fuzzy sweater dress is equal parts cozy and cute and can be paired with anything from leggings and slippers to thigh-high boots and a clutch!

Get the Meenew Oversized Pullover Sweater Dress starting at just $39.99 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, September 18, 2020, but are subject to change.

StyleDome Open Front Tassel Cardigan

This is a poncho-style sweater, so if you’re someone who hates leaving their blankets behind in the morning, you’ll love this. It’s basically a blanket with sleeves — but one that’s actually stylish!

Get the StyleDome Open Front Tassel Cardigan starting at just $17 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, September 18, 2020, but are subject to change.

Yacooh Striped Knit Cardigan

A long-line cardigan is a must for fall, and you think you can tell by looking at it just how soft it is, but prepare to be even more blown away when you put it on for the first time!

Get the Yacooh Striped Knit Cardigan starting at just $18 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, September 18, 2020, but are subject to change.

LookbookStore Faux-Wrap Sweater

Who doesn’t love a wrap look — especially one that won’t come undone in the middle of your day? This chunky sweater is a lounge favorite but also alluring and eye-catching!

Get the LookbookStore Faux-Wrap Sweater starting at just $24 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, September 18, 2020, but are subject to change.

