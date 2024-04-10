Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

If you aren’t already using body oils to soften and firm up your skin, now’s a good time to start. They’re the perfect antidote for dry skin, and they make you feel absolutely luxurious and beautiful once you step out of the shower and slather them on. And if you’re looking for the perfect oil to try out, you’re going to want to give this one from Sol de Janeiro a try.

The Sol de Janeiro Bum Bum Body Firmeza Oil is just $50 at Amazon, and buyers can’t stop singing its praises. It’s all about visibly firming and depuffing skin, for tighter, more deeply nourished skin thanks to ingredients like guarana and caffeine. Not only does it wake your skin up, but it gives it a nice, youthful sheen that plain lotion and even body butter can’t manage.

By applying morning and night using circular motions, you can promote better circulation and prevent bloating. You’ll also be strengthening potentially delicate or aging skin in the process. And did we mention this scent smells absolutely fantastic? Its pistachio and salted caramel fragrance is positively mouth-watering. You’ll smell like asnack every time you put it on.

Buyers can’t stop raving about the oil and its ability to firm and tigthen up skin while smoothing it out. In fact, one was absolutely over the moon about its ability to make supermodels jealous while de-puffing and leaving skin super smooth and silky.

This is the body oil of your dreams, seriously! If you haven’t tried it yet, get up and get on it. You’ll wonder why you hadn’t sooner.

