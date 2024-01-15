Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Winter welcomed us quickly — especially with the whirlwind of weather which is currently hitting the country. If you were unprepared, we understand. It feels like mere moments ago, we were celebrating a balmy Christmas with a morning family walk and al fresco cocktails in the early evening. But just like that, it’s time to bundle up. Feel like your seasonal wardrobe needs an upgrade? Winter boots are the ideal way to keep your feet nice and toasty to withstand mountains of snow or torrential rainfall. I have a favorite pair — from Sorel — that just so happens to be on sale at Amazon right now. I’m not the only fan, as they boast over 3,000 five-star reviews — keep reading for the tea!

Related: 17 of the Best Winter Boots for Every Type of December and January Occasion Let’s face it: you need a few pairs of good winter boots! Whether you need to stomp through the snow or make a grand appearance at an event, boots are the way to go! Finding the right pair for your needs can be time-consuming — and believe Us, we get it! But have no fear […]

The Sorel Women’s Out ‘N About III Classic Boot offers plenty of durability which may help make them become your new favorite pair of winter footwear. They have a full-grain waterproof leather and suede material composition for comfort and longevity. Also, these boots come with a thick, molded sole for enhanced traction and use vulcanized rubber for maximum waterproofing. Handy!

Get the Sorel Women’s Out ‘N About III Classic Boot for $91 (was $130) at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate as of January 15, 2024, but may be subject to change.

Best of all, these shoes can team with anything in your closet — including both functional items and stylish pieces. To style them, throw on a puffer jacket, jeans and a beanie cap for a warm and cozy winter look. If you need a sportier vibe, rock them with your go-to athleisure garments for an easy, relaxed finish. I love these boots because they look fantastic with regular clothing and athletic pieces, but most importantly, keep everything protected and warm!

Sorel’s Out ‘N About III Boots come in 18 color options and come in women’s sizes 5 to 12.

Although Sorel has thousands of fans globally, one Amazon reviewer gushed, “This boot is a great cross-over shoe. It works at the dog park and in the snow. It is stylish and comfortable yet keeps my feet warm and dry. In the often-crowded field of winter footwear, Sorel’s Out ‘N About III Classic Boot for women makes an indelible mark, blending quintessential craftsmanship with innovative design. Consider this the Tesla of winter boots, if you will—engineering and style coexisting in perfect harmony.”

One happy Amazon reviewer noted, “These are the best boots. I have such a hard time finding good boots because I have wide feet, a high arch and thick ankles. These are a dream. I sized up a half-size like others recommended. They are so cute, and I love them so much that I’ve already ordered another pair in a different color. I may order even more!”

If you’re still not sold, a final savvy shopper added, “I’ve never spent so much on shoes in my life. I was very nervous. The best decision I have made, hands down! If you are on the fence, buy them and don’t look back. They are warm and super comfortable. I wear size 9, and they fit perfectly! I wish it rained or snowed more so I could wear them all the time!”

If you’re looking for a wildly popular pair of winter boots that actually sticks the landing, Sorels are the way to go. Happy trails!

See it: Get the Sorel Women’s Out ‘N About III Classic Boot for $91 (was $130) at Amazon!Please note, prices are accurate as of January 10, 2024, but may be subject to change.

Not quite what you’re looking for? See more from Sorel here, and don’t forget to browse Amazon’s Daily Deals for more great fashion finds!

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Subscribe By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy and to receive emails from Us Weekly Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us