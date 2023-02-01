7 Fabulous Finds From the Spanx Valentine’s Day Shop That You’ll Wear Again

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

There’s no better time to look and feel your best than on Valentine’s Day. Whether it’s surprising your loved one with a sleek lingerie set or dressing up for date night, a new outfit is a must. Figuring out what to wear — or gift your significant other — on the day of love can be a struggle, but luckily for Us, Spanx has an ultra-chic Valentine’s Day Shop up and running now!

Even if you’re celebrating with friends or family (or consider it a total Hallmark holiday), you’ll surely want to see what they have in stock. From elegant dresses and jumpsuits, to stylish lingerie and pants, keep scrolling and Shop With Us!

These Wildly Popular Leggings

There’s a reason why these faux-leather leggings are the bestselling style! They’re incredibly flattering and will team seamlessly with any outfit you put together. They can be jazzed up with heels or worn more casually with sneakers. Talk about a staple!

Faux Leather Leggings from Spanx $98

This On-Theme Dress

This midi dress achieves the most classy and timeless look with its sleeveless bodice, figure-hugging fit and flattering length.

Perfect Sheath Dress from Spanx $198

This Comfy Bralette

Add this bralette to your collection for ultimate comfort! It’s unlined, meaning you’ll be able to lounge around free from any prodding wires or extra material. The satin fabric is also so luxe — what’s not to love?

Shaping Satin Unlined Bralette from Spanx $48

This Shaping Thong

Make the bralette mentioned above a set with this matching thong! The shaping lingerie has a flattering, high-waisted cut and and is made from the same stunning satin material.

Shaping Satin Thong from Spanx $34

These Everyday Pants

Cute and cozy! These knit pants are made with a wide leg so you can look trendy while feeling comfy. They will feel silky-soft against your skin and make you look and feel put-together.

AirEssentials Wide Leg Pant from Spanx $118

This Pretty Pair of Underwear

This delicate piece of lingerie features a sheer lace back and seamless look so you’ll feel beyond romantic. Bonus: You don’t have to stress about any panty lines!

Undie-tectable Illusion Lace Hi-Hipster from Spanx $24

This Staple Jumpsuit

Slay your date night with this jumpsuit! It’s super stylish and can be worn anywhere from the office to the club. It also comes in petite sizes as well as tall — no matter your height, the jumpsuit will fit perfectly!

Perfect Jumpsuit from Spanx $228

