Kiss Sparse Brows Goodbye With This Must-Have Conditioning Gel





Our eyebrows can effectively change our entire face. They’re the key to expressing ourselves, whether we’re raising them in surprise or furrowing them in worry… or just showing off our daily glam or bare-faced beauty! Full and fierce brows say it all and can completely transform a look. But what if our brows have gone missing and refuse to return?

The typical solution to sparse and brittle brows is pencils, pens, pigmented gels, and even photo filters. These temporary solutions are fine, but they sure do require a lot of effort for something that’s just going to be washed off at the end of the day. We need something that will actually physically transform our brows, not just pretend to. We need this conditioning gel!

See it: Get the TALIKA Eyebrow Lipocils Conditioning Gel starting at just $38 at Dermstore! Check out the Expert version at Amazon too!

Shoppers are calling this TALIKA gel a “miracle” for their over-plucked brows, whether they never recovered from over-plucking back in the ‘90s or if they were victims of a more recent shaping (or even shaving) mishap. One called it “one of the few beauty products” that actually produces results, while another confirmed that stance, noticing a “substantial difference” in their own brow growth. Multiple shoppers even said their bald patches started to grow back within a week! It’s been working so well that one shopper even said they were finally going to grow out their bangs, no longer feeling like they had to hide their brows behind them!

This Lipocils Conditioning Gel is an all-in-one brow savior, claiming to enhance our brows’ hold, definition, and structure for all-day, all-night, all-year perfection. The advanced formula claims to stimulate growth and restore existing hair follicles from the root, giving us natural fullness and conditioned smoothness!

Think about this for a second. If the hair on our head can become damaged by the environment surrounding us, or even just the hot water in our shower, so can our brows. Many people don’t consider that, but TALIKA is on top of it, infusing this gel with fortifying antioxidants. It’s also infused with the brand’s signature Mythical Botanical Complex, which TALIKA has been using to boost eyelash and eyebrow growth since 1948!

Part of what makes TALIKA’s products so effective for many shoppers in need is the brand’s focus on healing, taking inspiration from reparative resources rather than zeroing in on short-term cosmetic solutions. That’s why these products, such as this gel, feature so many natural ingredients!

To use this gel, start by applying it to brows twice a day for 28 days. Make sure to apply before makeup in the morning and after cleansing at night. Apply directly to brows, and that includes the skin underneath. Don’t be afraid to dig in between the strands a bit with the soft foam tip! After 28 days, switch to applying just once a day instead. If needed, repeat the process again in three months!

Ready to finally kiss sparse, unhealthy brows goodbye? It all starts with that “add to cart” button, so let’s get shopping!

Looking for something else? Check out more from TALIKA here and other eyebrow and lash-enhancing products available at Dermstore here!

