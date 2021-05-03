11 Spinning Fidget Rings to Help Keep You Calm and Focused

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Remember five years ago when fidget spinners were all the rage? They were seriously fun, and more importantly, they helped keep our minds from wandering all across the universe while we were working, talking on the phone or even just waiting around for a friend.

These days, you don’t really see fidget spinners anywhere. A big part of this, to be candid, is that they’re inconvenient to use and not exactly subtle. When you use a fidget spinner, everyone knows what’s going on. That’s why we are all about fidget rings emerging as the next big thing!

Fidget rings, also known as anxiety rings, look like regular rings you’d wear for style purposes — but they have a feature you can fidget with, such as a spinning element. If you’re feeling restless or having trouble paying attention and staying focused, having this small ring to play with may keep you on track and ease your mind, helping to soothe stress and keep you in the moment. And no one will have to know!

Want to see some examples on Amazon you can buy for yourself (or someone else) at affordable prices? We’ve picked out 11 of our faves, and every option is under $50!

1. This Colorful Set

Three stainless steel rings for under $15? We’re in! This set comes with three glittery colors: silver, rose gold and iridescent rainbow. Spin the outer part of the band around and around, and instantly feel centered!

Get the LAOYOU Spinner Ring 3pc Set for just $13 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, May 3, 2021, but are subject to change.

2. This Birthstone Ring

Now this ring caught Us by surprise in the best way. Choosing a birthstone for the heart charms on the ring is cool enough, but being able to spin the charm around is just awesome — and relaxing!

Get the Milacolato Sterling Silver Rotating Heart Birthstone Ring for just $16 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, May 3, 2021, but are subject to change.

3. This Boho Ring

How cool is this? You get a wide, sterling silver band with embossed flowers, plus a thin, contrasting brass and copper band on the outside that you can not only spin, but move up and down the wider band. Obsessed!

Get the Boho-Magic 925 Sterling Silver Spinner Ring for just $41 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, May 3, 2021, but are subject to change.

4. This Meditation Ring

The tri-color twine design of this ring represents unbreakable bonds, and as you spin it around, it may help calm any nervous energy and remind you of what’s important!

Get the Energy Stone Twine Sterling Silver Meditation Spinner Ring for just $42 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, May 3, 2021, but are subject to change.

5. This Magical Vibes Set

We love this three-piece set because it’s especially subtle. The moon and star ring has a spinning band, while the moonstone ring and the daisy ring are just regular rings. You can wear all three together or mix and match with others!

Get the Hanpabum 3pc Stainless Steel Fidget Band Ring Set for just $12 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, May 3, 2021, but are subject to change.

6. These Interlocking Rings

This rolling ring consists of three thin bands that are interlocked together, so you can move them around on your finger or take them off and twirl them around!

Get the Suplight Store 925 Sterling Silver High Polished Triple Interlocked Rolling Ring for just $13 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, May 3, 2021, but are subject to change.

7. This Affirmation Ring

Spinning the band on this ring around could have a calming effect, but you may find even more peace when you read the engraving on it: “I am enough.”

Get the Fenthring Sterling Silver Fidget I Am Enough Spinner Ring for just $28 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, May 3, 2021, but are subject to change.

8. This Textured Ring

We love this spinner ring because the bumpy texture of the spinning band offers another form of anxiety-reducing fidgeting. Just letting your fingertips glide over them feels nice and calming!

Get the SilverCloserOut Sterling Silver Bali Spinner Ring for just $25 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, May 3, 2021, but are subject to change.

9. This Rainbow Ring

So beautiful! You can rotate the cubic zirconia stones on top of this ring and watch as all of the pretty colors (and white center stone) glisten in the light!

Get the Bling Toman Fidget Ring for just $15 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, May 3, 2021, but are subject to change.

10. This Heartbeat Ring

This spinning band on this sleek ring represents a heartbeat, so if yours starts racing, you can spin, breathe and slow things down for a while.

Get the ALEXTINA 7MM Smooth Stainless Steel Spinner Heartbeat Ring starting at just $7 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, May 3, 2021, but are subject to change.

11. This Dandelion Ring

The design of this ring is so creative and lovely. The wide base band has a dandelion while the spinning band features all of the little fluffy seeds floating away in the breeze!

Get the Boho-Magic 925 Sterling Silver Dandelion Spinner Ring for just $35 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, May 3, 2021, but are subject to change.

Looking for more? Explore other fidget ring options here and don’t forget to check out all of Amazon’s Daily Deals for more great finds!

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as face masks, self tanners, Lululemon-style leggings and all the best gifts for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post. The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!