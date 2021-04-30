Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

We spent all of April being like, “Sure, Mother’s Day is coming up soon, but not that soon.” But now April is over and suddenly Mother’s Day is right around the corner. Whoops! We don’t want mom to think we didn’t care, or that we were careless, so we need a last-minute Mother’s Day gift — fast. We just don’t want it to feel last minute.

Amazon Prime to the rescue! We all know that eligible Prime items ship fast and free when you’re a member, so that takes care of that. The only issue is that there are practically countless items on Prime; the options can be difficult to sort through. That’s why we took care of the picking and choosing for you! Check out seven stylish, sentimental and fast-shipping gifts Mom will adore — available now!

1. This Silver Necklace

We love this necklace because it has a sentimental meaning but isn’t overly obvious about it. The “mom” charm and the “daughter” charm are interlocked together eternally. It could be even sweeter if you grab one for yourself too. And if you’re a son rather than a daughter, you can grab this Mother & Son version!

Get the EFYTAL Mother Daughter Sterling Silver Necklace for just $41 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, April 30, 2021, but are subject to change.

2. These Fuzzy Slippers

It’s hard to go wrong with a pair of cozy slippers, but you really can’t go wrong with a pair with this many reviews and a celebrity name attached to it. These memory foam, faux-fur beauties come in so many colors too!

Get the Jessica Simpson Comfy Faux Fur House Slipper starting at just $17 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, April 30, 2021, but are subject to change.

3. This Designer Lunch Tote

There are so many reasons to love this Kate Spade bag, from its absolutely precious strawberry print to its insulated interior. This mini tote is perfect for carrying snacks, drinks or full meals on the go (or to the beach!), but it’s honestly more than cute enough to just use as a regular bag. Can you believe how affordable it is?

Get the Kate Spade new York Insulated Lunch Tote, Strawberries for just $30 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, April 30, 2021, but are subject to change.

4. This Silky Scarf

Working with a smaller budget? That’s absolutely no problem. This bestselling, silky scarf looks and feels like luxury, but it’s on sale for just $10. Mom can wear it around her neck, tie it to her bag or even tie it around her ponytail. Such a versatile gift — and it comes in so many different patterns. We’re talking over 40 choices here!

Get the FONYVE Silk Feeling Scarf (originally $13) for just $10 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, April 30, 2021, but are subject to change.

5. This Flowy Cover-Up

You can only gift a bathrobe so many times, but buying a lighter, summery type of robe is a fantastic option, especially in May. This kimono-style cover-up is fashionable, fun and so great for warm weather. We especially recommend it for any mom who loves beach, pool or lake days!

Get the ORLAIN Floral Print Sheer Chiffon Loose Kimono Cardigan starting at just $13 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, April 30, 2021, but are subject to change.

6. These Unique Teardrop Earrings

It’s always nice to receive flowers, but sadly, all bouquets shrivel up soon after Mother’s Day has passed. That’s part of why we’re absolutely obsessed with these sterling silver earrings. They have real dried flowers pressed into the clear resin, giving you what is essentially a timeless, wearable bouquet. Because the flowers are real, each piece is one-of-a-kind too!

Get the Amazon Collection Sterling Silver Pressed Flower Teardrop Earrings for just $32 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, April 30, 2021, but are subject to change.

7. This Graphic Tee

This 95% cotton tee is comfy, stretchy and very cute. Mom has been living that “mom life” your entire life, and this pretty tee helps acknowledge all she’s done and still does for you and any siblings you have. Plus, we just love the script!

Get the LOOKFACE Graphic T-Shirt starting at just $12 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, April 30, 2021, but are subject to change.

