15 Mother’s Day Gifts to Suit Every Budget

We all know that choosing the right gift for Mother’s Day can be a tough task, and we’ve all conducted the same Google search year after year: “Best Mother’s Day gifts.” Maybe that’s even how you found this article. The issue is that some of those gift guides feature presents we either can’t afford or are too far below our budget!
For 2021, we’ve rounded up 15 gifts for the mom in your life. Maybe she loves beauty products and flowers, maybe she’s pet-obsessed or maybe she’s looking forward to hosting some fun parties as the world gets back to normal. Our picks range from under $50 to over $600, so let’s get to them!
Browse fashion, beauty and health products. Also, check out our gift guides.
This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as face masks, self tanners, Lululemon-style leggings and all the best gifts for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post.
The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!