5 Ultra-Comfy Tops From This A-List Activewear Brand at Nordstrom

Working out a lot lately? Spending a lot of time lounging around? Luckily, both activities call for the same type of clothing. Comfy is the name of the game, and we all know that Lululemon, Athleta and Fabletics are on top. But what if you feel like switching it up?

There’s no reason to sacrifice quality just because you’re searching for a different style, mood or even purpose. Activewear comes in many forms, and Spiritual Gangster is proving itself to be your next favorite thing. This lesser-known brand is making a big splash, with celebs including Jennifer Aniston, Jennifer Lopez, Britney Spears, Lucy Hale and Lea Michele rocking its styles out and about. If you find yourself feeling pulled toward the brand, you’re not alone. It’s all about inspiring connectedness, along with positivity, generosity and kindness. And, as an extra bonus, for every item sold, Spiritual Gangster will provide one meal to a person in need through a partnership with Feeding America!

Want in? Who wouldn’t? Check out some of our top picks from the brand below, all available at Nordstrom (some are even on sale)!

This Statement-Making Tank Top

We knew we needed a logo tank from SG like this one when we saw Aniston wearing a similar one, and nothing has changed. We love the script lettering on this version especially!

Get the Spiritual Gangster Script Graphic Tank for just $48 at Nordstrom with free shipping!

This Extra Lovely Sweatshirt

Do you “love, love, love” this sweatshirt as much as we do? We don’t see who wouldn’t. It’s so incredibly soft and cozy, it has a great message and it’s even 40% off right now!

Get the Spiritual Gangster Love Graphic Sweatshirt (originally $78) for just $47 at Nordstrom with free shipping!

This Metallic Muscle Tee

Just looking at this tee brings a smile to our face. The rising, shining sun is motivational and the crystalline moon has Us feeling calm and collected. The colors are so pretty too!

Get the Spiritual Gangster Be the Light Graphic Muscle Tank or just $48 at Nordstrom with free shipping!

This Empowering Tank Top

You’re a warrior, and no one can tell you otherwise. Make this 100% cotton tank your uniform next time you need to push through a tough workout!

Get the Spiritual Gangster Warrior Graphic Crop Tank for just $48 at Nordstrom with free shipping!

This Cropped Tank Top

This ribbed crop top is made to move with your body — and the raw, ruffle hem adds a perfect touch of sweetness, along with the Wildberry Stripe pattern!

Get the Spiritual Gangster Amor Crop Tank (originally $88) for just $53 at Nordstrom with free shipping!

Want more? Shop everything else from Spiritual Gangster at Nordstrom here!

Check out more of our picks and deals here!



This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post.



The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@. Happy shopping!