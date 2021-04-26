17 Spring Cardigans That Are So Cute You’ll Wish for Cool Weather

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Sometimes we think spring might be our absolute favorite season out of the four. There are things to love about all of them, but fashion-wise, we think spring deserves that top spot. It’s warm enough that we can start wearing mini dresses and sandals, but there are still some cool days and nights that let us layer. Any weather that lets us incorporate a cardigan into our outfit is just fine by Us!

We still have plenty of cardigan weather left ahead of us, so what do you say? Let’s stock up on some of the cutest ones out there!

17 Unbelievably Cute Spring Cardigans

Slimming

1. Our Absolute Favorite: This MEROKEETY cardigan is one of the most popular sweaters on Amazon, and for good reason. It’s mid-thigh length and long column of buttons make for a flattering, elongating silhouette!

2. We Also Love: The seams and waterfall effect on this Urban CoCo cardigan help draw attention to the smallest part of your waist!

3. We Can’t Forget: The flared hem and textured panels of this Design by Olivia cardigan also accentuate your shape in all of the best ways!

Kimono Style

4. Our Absolute Favorite: This floral PRETTODAY cardigan keeps things light and breezy for sunny days spent sipping ice-cold drinks!

5. We Also Love: The airy chiffon fabric of this ORLAIN cardi will make you feel like you could float every time the wind blows!

Solid

6. Our Absolute Favorite: For a simple, reliable design you can wear with everything, we have to go with this GRACE KARIN cardigan. It comes in nearly 40 colors!

7. We Also Love: This drapey 12 Ami cardigan actually has short sleeves, making it a multi-seasonal essential!

8. We Can’t Forget: This cropped MakeMeChic cardigan is so trendy right now. ’90s vibes, for sure!

Chunky

9. Our Absolute Favorite: We love this MLEBR cardigan because it may be chunky, but it has little perforations to allow for airflow!

10. We Also Love: This chocolatey BB Dakota by Steve Madden cardigan looks cute both totally buttoned and completely open!

Patterned

11. Our Absolute Favorite: The color-block stripes on this ECOWISH cardigan are simply the best. We love the color combos!

12. We Also Love: It’s more subtle, but there’s a rainbow speckle effect on this Lulus cardigan that we’re obsessed with!

13. We Can’t Forget: We could never leave out a leopard print cardigan as cute as this VNDFLAG one!

Extra Long

14. Our Absolute Favorite: The ends of this IN’VOLAND cardigan reach all the way down toward the ankles, making it the star of your look!

15. We Also Love: The pastel coral shade of this Anthropologie cardigan is stunning for spring!

Fuzzy

16. Our Absolute Favorite: For those chillier days, this popcorn-style fuzzy Saodimallsu cardigan is a must!

17. We Also Love: We just want to snuggle up with this Dearlove cardigan and take a nap — after showing off our outfit, of course!

