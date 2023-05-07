21 Spring-to-Summer Transitional Dresses Made for Twirling

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

When it comes to spring and summer style, all of our dresses have to pass the “Twirl Test.” The goal is to find frocks that we could hypothetically frolic in through a flower field (or just rock to brunch with the besties). Breezy fabric blows in the wind, keeping Us cool on hot days. We’re not trying to wear bodycon styles when we’re sweating in the sun!

Our dream dress ideally flows from spring to summer. The material needs to be lightweight yet lined so we’re not too chilly if the temperature drops. Since we tend to lean towards florals and pastels this time of year, the seasonal shift doesn’t cause too big of a shake-up in terms of style.

We found 21 spring-to-summer transitional dresses that are perfect for twirling! Put on your best dress and get ready to dance in these fabulous frocks!

1. Pretty in pink! This SheIn floral tie-waist mini dress is flouncy and feminine — just $37!

2. Groovy, baby! We’re digging the ’60s-inspired print of this tiered maxi dress with a smocked bodice and flutter sleeves — just $50!

3. This tiered smocked sundress is perfect for a beach day or barbecue. One shopper gushed, “This dress is stunning! It is absolutely gorgeous for spring with a light sweater and summer for hot days” — just $40!

4. Dress up for date night in this flattering frock with a tummy control tie-waist and crossover slit! So sultry and stylish — just $29!

5. Giddy for gingham! Covered in the ultimate summer print, this puff-sleeve midi dress was made for a picnic — originally $49, now just $44!

6. Go with the flow! Adorned with Swiss dots, this flowy midi dress features embroidered detailing along the hem, as well as flutter sleeves and a smocked bodice — originally $47, now just $44!

7. Available in 28 different shades, this tiered maxi dress is appropriate for work or play. “I could not be more pleased with this dress!” one customer declared. “I received so many compliments and it may me feel so confident. It is comfortable and the fabric is soft” — originally $50, now just $38!

8. Designer brand Rhode recently teamed up with Target on an affordable fashion collection, and I scored this gorgeous one-shoulder white dress with a braided belt. I got so many compliments when I wore this flattering frock to Coachella. Run, don’t walk, to snag this dress for yourself — just $35!

9. This Saylor floral cotton maxi dress is giving cottagecore meets boho-chic — just $297!

10. Need a dress for an upcoming vacation? This Tiare Hawaii dip-dye maxi dress doubles as a beach cover-up — just $128!

11. Be still our heart! This By Anthropologie striped midi dress is beyond stunning. One customer commented, “It is so beautiful, flattering and perfect for summer. And it has pockets!” — just $160!

12. The Somerset maxi dress from Anthropologie is an instant classic! Featuring cutwork details, a smocked waist and short sleeves, this frock is flattering on all figures — just $220!

13. True story: we saw someone on the street wearing this exact embroidered tunic dress just the other day and almost stopped the stranger to find out where the frock was from. Now we know! This Anthropologie 3/4-length sleeve tunic dress comes in 16 different colors. Perfect for spring, summer or a holiday in the sun — just $297!

14. This floral midi dress from Free People is feminine, flowy and flattering. Plus, it comes with pockets — just $128!

15. We’re swooning over this drapey midi dress with capped sleeves, an open tie-back and a smocked bodice. One shopper said, “Easily the most comfortable and flattering piece from FP I’ve ever put on my body – coming from someone who’s always self conscious about their arms and stomach” — just $128!

16. Take this plunging Free People maxi dress from the beach to a birthday dinner! One reviewer raved, “I love this dress so much! It is so flattering on the chest while skimming the body nicely! Nice enough to wear to a nice dinner or more casually with sneakers or sandals. Definitely my fav FP dress I have purchased” — just $98!

17. This boho-print sleeveless peasant dress from Target is a steal! Add a denim jacket and sandals to complete the look — just $35!

18. This beautiful bow-tie midi dress comes in six floral shades. Perfect for a baby shower, bridal function or any other summer soirée — just $44!

19. This chiffon mini dress is fit for a fairytale! Over 11,000 shoppers say that this floral frock is beautiful and comfy— originally $59, now just $39!

20. Low in the front and back yet covered along the arms, this floral tiered mini dress is flirty and flattering — originally $52, now just $40!

21. Flutter cap sleeves! Wrap tie-waist! Pleated hem! This swing sundress is comfy and flattering — just $44!

