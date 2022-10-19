Disclosure: Shop With Us is a sister company of a360 Media, LLC — the publisher of Us Weekly.

Let’s get physical this fall! While it can be hard to keep yourself motivated as the seasons change, don’t let the cooler weather stop you from working out. These products are ideal to keep you active — even while staying indoors.

We all know how important it is to maintain your physical health, but it can actually help strengthen your overall mood and immune system. Even if you’re injured and focused on recovery, these products will help you on the journey.

Keep scrolling to see a glimpse of the best wellness products for autumn!

Super Greens

This delicious superfood shake will help boost your energy, mood and immune system, which is ideal as the weather changes. It’s made of fruits, vegetables, grasses and vitamins that are sure to support your system.

Personal Training Starter Pack

Thirty minutes a day is all it takes! This affordable pack is made for an indoor workout and comes with a yoga mat and four sessions that are each the recommended workout time your body needs. The personalized workouts come with yoga, HIIT, boxing, barre, meditation and pre/post-natal workouts. What more could you ask for?

Infrared PEMF Go Mat

This compact mat will help your body reset by using heat to ease chronic pain or soreness from working out, or just to help relax while lounging at home. If you need any convincing, listen to these enthusiastic customer reviews.

“So glad this mat is portable because I use it every night. It’s the perfect way to unwind after a long day and a workout.” After one customer suffered a car accident, they wrote, “After my first use of the mat, I had the greatest sleep since my accident that night.” Another fan of the mat added, “My family’s go-to therapy every night before bed. Cannot get enough of the warming, calming energy it provides after a busy day on the go!”

Splay

These toe separates are designed to bring back your natural toe positioning to revive your foot shape, which can improve movement. If you’re going on a lot of walks during a brisk fall afternoon, Splay will correct your foot movements.

Power Plate Roller

This roller will help you stretch out your muscles out before and after a workout, all while promoting blood flow to help your body recover and relax. The roller also vibrates at four different levels to help increase circulation.

Zinc Up With Vitamin C Spray

This spray-on supplement will help promote cell repair using zinc and vitamin C. The product can be used for healing injuries and boosting your immune system, and may even reportedly help prevent loss of vision in elders.

