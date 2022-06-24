Step Up Your Hosting Skills This 4th of July With UsNow

Disclosure: UsNow is a sister company of a360 Media, LLC — the publisher of Us Weekly.

The 4th of July weekend is around the corner, so it’s time to get prepared for the barbecues and poolside fun. Although we love to celebrate with friends and family, being a host can come with some stress. The struggle of what food and drinks to provide, along with making your home presentable, are just some of the thoughts that may consume your mind.

Everyone has their holiday traditions, so whether it’s grilling with friends, watching the fireworks or just taking the time with family, get ready with Us to celebrate!

These Drink Bombs

If you’re not the host and just want to provide some fun for the party, this is the perfect thing to bring! These drink bombs are ideal for cocktails or mocktails, making you a bartender in seconds. Just drop the bomb into a glass with a beverage of your choice, and you’ve got yourself a cocktail!

Get the My Drink Bomb – 6 Pack Mix for $39.50 at UsNow! Use the code USA10 to save 10% sitewide through July 4!

This Cocktail Kit

The key to hosting is having a solid bar set-up. This chic, matte gold four-piece cocktail set will up your hosting game to the max. It’ll also spice up your home bar and includes a cocktail shaker, double jigger, mixing spoon and strainer!

Get the Jill & Ally – 4 Piece Cocktail Kit for $49 at UsNow! Use the code USA10 to save 10% sitewide through July 4!

This Glass Set

A fabulous glass will make your drink taste even better. This set of four glasses has so many uses for different drinks: think a martini glass, a cocktail glass or even a champagne coupe! It’s the ultimate set for any occasion when you’re hosting!

Get the Leeway Home – Couple Glass for $60 at UsNow! Use the code USA10 to save 10% sitewide through July 4!

The Charcuterie Board

A charcuterie board is a summer staple to any small gathering. Impress your friends when they come over with this fabulous board that you can fill with all your cheesy favorites!

Get the Jill & Ally – Multicolor Charcuterie Board for $32.20 at UsNow! Use the code USA10 to save 10% sitewide through July 4!

These Entertaining Plates

Add a pop of color to your next event with these beautiful plates! These are excellent for entertaining and gifting — they come with four in a pack!

Get the Jill & Ally – Multicolor Entertaining Plates for $29.40 at UsNow! Use the code USA10 to save 10% sitewide through July 4!

This Outdoor Rug

This Cape Town rug will add some spunk to your backyard and impress your guests! It’s also easy to clean, stain-resistant and does not shed.

Get the Jill Zarin Home – Cape Town Blue for $99 at UsNow! Use the code USA10 to save 10% sitewide through July 4!

