Although we’re starting to think about the summer-to-fall season transition, there’s still time left to wear cute flats. This shoe style is perfect for hectic days or leisurely days. We found a pair of cute, trendy flats that we’re sure you’ll love — and they’re 30% off at Nordstrom!

The Steve Madden Graya slingback pointy toe flat is a chic option to add to your flats rotation! We are so obsessed with the pointed-toe silhouette and sling-back design of these flats. Also, the ringlets are placed all along the shoe for that extra fashion touch.

Get the Steve Madden Graya Slingback Pointy Toe Flat for $84 (was $120) at Nordstrom!

To style them, you could pair them with slacks and a button-down for a sophisticated, office-appropriate outfit. Or, you could rock them with a frilly midi skirt and a T-shirt for an outfit that channels Y2K energy easily. Further, these flats come in four colors and have a 5 to 10 size range.

About these flats, one Zappos reviewer noted, “Wow, I didn’t expect to love them. They’re super comfy coming from someone with wide feet and high arches. I love how you can adjust the top, but it’s slightly too big. Immediately looks great with leggings, jeans and slim-leg trousers.”

Another reviewer gushed, “I have the pickiest feet in the world, and I can almost never wear pointy-toe shoes…but these babies are the exception to that rule! They’re SO cute, and I could not believe how comfortable they were when I put them on.”

Furthermore, if you’re looking for a fashion-forward flat that will help add a trendy touch to your outfits, these Steve Madden slingback pointy flats could do the trick!

