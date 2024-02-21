Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Let’s face it: Our skin’s elasticity and strength decline as we age — we hate it too, but it’s simply a fact of life! That’s why it’s crucial to invest in beauty products that may help reverse signs of aging. Whether you’re into masks, creams or pads, there are a slew of popular products that can bring a youthful glow. Do you need a new cream on a quest to revitalize your skin? We found a skin-firming neck cream that may benefit your beauty routine — and it’s only $58 at Amazon (a modest sum considering how long it lasts)!

The StriVectin TL Advanced Tightening Neck Cream PLUS is said to implement a youthful, firming change to your skin. This cream formula relies on a patented Alpha-3 Peptide to lift and smoothen skin, spilanthol to improve the firmness, tightness and strength of the skin and bearberry and clary sage extracts for a bright and even skin tone. This cream is ideal for those who want to reduce sagging and strive for a glowing complexion!

Get the StriVectin TL Advanced Tightening Neck Cream PLUS for $59 at Amazon!

To use this neck cream, first, you must apply it to clean skin in the morning or night. Then, add a thin layer to the front of your neck and gently massage it into the skin with an upward motion — do this along your jawline and the sides of your neck too.

If you’re still on the fence about trying this neck cream, don’t be! In a clinical trial, 94% of participants saw improvement in firmness and overall youthful appearance. We’re sold!

In regards to this firming neck cream, a satisfied Amazon reviewer said, “I bought this after seeing it in an ad. I’ve been using it for about eight weeks, and I can’t believe the difference in the crepe skin on my neck. It works!”

Another savvy skincare enthusiast added, “I have only been through one container of it, and I see noticeable results! Not only that, but it smells SO good. I put it on at night, and I believe the fragrance helps me to relax.”

One more Amazon reviewer noted, “I have been trying different neck creams for crepey neck skin, and this one is my favorite. I immediately saw tighter skin right after application, and I have been using it for about a month, and I see an overall improvement in my neck skin!”

With the impending seasonal change almost upon us, skin maintenance is at the forefront — and this tightening neck cream from StriVectin may be helpful in turning back the clock!

See it: Get the StriVectin TL Advanced Tightening Neck Cream PLUS for $59 at Amazon!

