The right moisturizer for your skin and body can change absolutely everything. If you haven’t taken care of your skin, your makeup isn’t going to look right. You’re going to be uncomfortable. You’re going to wonder what you’ve done wrong – especially if your skin tends to feel too tight or too oily. Or worst of all, it feels dry, but nothing can ever quench your skin’s thirst.

If you find that your current moisturizer just isn’t doing it for you anymore, you might want to take a page out of Selena Gomez’s book. She’s absolutely over the moon for Tatcha’s The Dewy Skin Cream. In a Vogue video tutorial where she demonstrated how to get the perfect cat eye, she whipped out a jar of this coveted cream and couldn’t stop singing its praises.

Get The Dewy Skin Cream for just $89 at Tatcha!

“As for moisturizer, I love the Tatcha The Dewy Skin care line,” she said as she smoothed on some of the moisturizer.

“It’s so thick and yummy that you actually don’t have to use that much of it,” she said of the sumptuous brand as she spread it on all over her face before moving on to her sunscreen.

The bestselling moisturizer is one of Tatcha’s most popular products. It delivers long-lastic hydration thanks to hyaluronic acid, which gives you a nice, dewy glow. It helps to plump up your skin to camouflage fine lines while keeping your skin safe from oxidative stress. The result? Brighter, hydrated skin that you feel good in.

If you want to take care of your skin like Selena, this is one of your best first steps toward achieving the glowing skin she has – and you probably thought she relied on her own Rare Beauty line for that look!

Be sure and try out Tatcha’s The Dewy Skin Cream for a nice, much-needed hydration boost. Your makeup look is going to go on so much smoother when you’re hydrated and feeling yourself.

