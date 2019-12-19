



They say that if you give a girl the right pair of shoes, she can conquer the world. But what if you give her five pairs that are so, so right? Thanks to mega-retailer Century 21, this is an extremely real possibility at the moment — because they’re having a major designer sale that is one of the books.

Century 21 is offering shoppers up to 50% off Stuart Weitzman shoes. So whether you’re looking for a new go-to bootie or eager to invest in a year-round mule, there is seriously a shoe for everyone. And speaking of everyone, as it’s gifting season, there’s never been a better time to grab an extra pair for someone special in your life! Not sure what to shop? Here are our five favorites!

1. This Printed Pair

Printed shoes are all the rage right now — and we’re definitely in full support! This leopard print is subtle yet striking and can be worn with a formal or casual look. With an extremely walkable three-inch heel, it’s a winner!

Grab a pair of the Stuart Weitzman Classic Leopard Wren 3 Sock Booties (originally $525) now only $300!

2. This Must-Have Mule

Love the idea of a printed shoe but want something a bit different? Turn to this must-have mule! It’s in the same leopard print as the option above — but the open-toe and crisscross front set it apart. Wear it in the chillier months with chunky socks for a street-style star vibe!

Grab a pair of the Stuart Weitzman Cappuccino Galene Cheetmah Mule (originally $450) now only $200!

3. This Lovely Loafer

Gone are the days where loafers were stuffy! These days, it’s all about updating — and we’re loving this metallic version. From the square toe to the gold-tone microknot accent, it’s one fabulous feature after another.

Grab a pair of the Stuart Weitzman Gold Slipknot Embossed Loafer (originally $425) now only $200!

4. This Beautiful Boot

Knee-high boots are hotter than ever — and this pair is sizzling! We’re major fans of the taupe shade! It’s an unexpected departure from the traditional black or brown and will be an instant compliment magnet.

Grab a pair of the Stuart Weitzman Taupe Frannie 60 Knee-High Boots (originally $795) now only $380!

5. This Strappy Sandal

This metallic stiletto features a four-inch heel that can dress up any look in seconds. The chic bow detail on the front proves it’s a year-round winner for an upscale event!

Grab a pair of the Stuart Weitzman Silver Gloria 105 Metallic Sandals (originally $425) now only $200! Not your style? Check out additional Stuart Weitzman shoes up to 50% off also available at Century21 here!

