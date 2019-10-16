Stand Out From the Pack With These Studded Flats — Nearly 40% Off!





Is it just Us, or do all ballet flats tend to look the same? We’re not exactly fans of looking like everybody else all the time and always want to find clothing pieces and shoes that are unique and different. But there are those basic closet staples that inevitably look monotonous — so what are we to do?

We search for basic pieces that have a little twist to them; an element that makes us excited to confirm that order and wear them as soon as possible. The best thing about basics is that we know that they’re comfortable to wear — but when they have some flair to them, they’re even better. One of our favorite standard wardrobe pieces is the classic ballet flat, and this completely distinctive pair that we found from Macy’s will surely make you stand out from the pack!

See it: Get the Style & Co Angelynn Flats, Created for Macy’s (originally $50) for as low as $30 from Macy’s — use code THANKS at checkout for an extra 25% off now through October 20, 2019!

These Style & Co Angelynn Flats that were created exclusively for Macy’s are a true show-stopping shoe. They take the classic silhouette of your everyday ballet flat and give it a major style upgrade with the use of fun embellishments. If you’re looking for a comfy shoe that makes a statement, then these Angelynns are definitely for you!

The flats come in three different colors — black, gold, and silver. Each pair is absolutely dazzling with the rhinestone detailing, but just how bold they are depends on the color that you choose. The black flats are definitely the most understated out of the three — they’re made from a subtle black metallic material and feature silver rhinestone and stud detailing just on the toe. The gold pair are a level up from the black, with a more obvious shimmery fabric and the same detailing at the toe.

See it: Get the Style & Co Angelynn Flats, Created for Macy’s (originally $50) for as low as $30 from Macy’s — use code THANKS at checkout for an extra 25% off now through October 20, 2019!

The boldest pair, though, are the silver ones. They’re made from a material that looks strikingly similar to glitter and the embellishments at the toe blend seamlessly to give them a sparkle of their own. Think of them as the equivalent of Dorothy’s ruby red slippers — a.k.a. as festive as can be!

Shoppers say that they love to “wear these to work and on casual evenings” and that the comfy flats are perfect when you “want a touch of ta da.” One reviewer loves the Style & Co Angelynn Flats so much that they’re “on [their] third pair,” which is amazing! Clearly these shoes are a hit, and we’re sure you’ll love them too.

See it: Get the Style & Co Angelynn Flats, Created for Macy’s (originally $50) for as low as $30 from Macy’s — use code THANKS at checkout for an extra 25% off now through October 20, 2019!

Not what you’re looking for? Check out more shoes from Style & Co and other flats available at Macy’s here!

Check out more of our picks and deals here!

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post.

The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!

For access to all our exclusive celebrity videos and interviews – Subscribe on Youtube!