Sale Ends Today! Grab These Chic Buckle Boots for Just $20!





Your plans for the day just changed. Whether your next task was to do a load of laundry, call up a friend or take a nap, your clothes, friend and pillow will all understand the delay — trust Us. A sale like this doesn’t come around often, and when it does, it doesn’t last long at all, so we need to take advantage of it now!

Until the end of the day, this pair of boots at Macy’s is 60% off, bringing them down to just $20. These aren’t some throwaway boots either. They’re extremely chic and wearable for everyday life, with great ratings and even plenty of sizes left. That goes for both colors too!

Get the Style & Co Sachi Block-Heel Mid-Shaft Boots (originally $50) for just $20 exclusively at Macy’s! Sale ends December 18, 2019.

Wondering what the reviewers have to say about these Sachi boots? Plenty! They’re calling these boots everything from “very comfy and cute” to “stylish and versatile.” Even after wearing them for a full 12 hours, they’re reporting that their “feet felt great.” Know what else feels great? That they “get many compliments each time [they] wear them.”

These boots have a leather-look upper that comes in either black of brown (Cognac). They have a slouchy silhouette, offering enough room to tuck in skinny jeans or leggings, and an almond toe. Check out both of the sides too for a couple of surprises. On the inside of the leg you’ll find a zipper, while on the outside you’ll find two buckle-strap details — one at the calf and one at the ankle!

We haven’t even gotten to the heel yet and we’re already obsessed — but seriously, the heel makes this boot. It’s a 3-inch stacked block heel that’s comfortable to walk on and will keep you steady on your feet even when you’re in a rush. It also dresses this boot up nicely so you can wear it to work or even out to a romantic date night!

We’re already getting so excited about how we’ll wear these boots. Skinny jeans, a tee and a sweater one day, a blazer, a blouse and a pencil skirt the next and a stunning red dress later that night for a candlelit dinner. Our obsession is so real, and we’d imagine that yours is too, so hurry! The hours are winding down so fast and this deal is unbeatable. And hey, these boots could also make for a great gift too if you’re still working through your list for the holidays! Now, go! There’s no more time to waste!

