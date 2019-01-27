These Under $35 Skinny Jeans Have Over 1,000 Five-Star Reviews

Jeans are a closet staple that we love wearing year-round! We can never own too many and there are endless styles to choose from so our denim collection remains expansive and diverse. From boyfriend jeans to the skinny fit and boot cut to ’70s-inspired flare legs — consider Us the ultimate jean connoisseurs. The Shop With Us team knows how to scout out the best jeans at the sweetest prices and our latest find is sitting in the Macy’s sale!

The retailer is hosting “The Ultimate Shopping Event,” which takes off an extra 30 percent from clothing in select departments. We are adding The Style & Co Curvy-Fit Skinny Jeans available exclusively at Macy’s to our shopping carts ASAP.

These stylish jeans are designed to hug and accentuate our curves, particularly in the hip and thigh area.

See it: Scoop up these Style & Co Curvy-Fit Skinny Jeans (marked down 45% off the original $49 price tag, now $26) while they are available in such a large selection of colors and sizes!

The trousers score extra points for their mid-rise waist and their tummy control panel meant to give Us the ultimate flattering fit. They are made with cotton and elastane, which means the jeans provide the right amount of stretch that we need.

In other words, Macy’s is out to replace our favorite skinny jeans with this stunning design that seems to check off every box we can think of when it comes to denim that really flatters the body.

The jeans come in 19 different colors and prints, including Anaheim (above), Rinse (a deep dark blue) and even a Deep Scarlet (red) option. We need more than a handful of these pants in our drawers like yesterday!

Sizes range from 2 to 18 and are available based on color.

We love this slightly lighter wash called Camino. It fits snugly as expected with the classic skinny jean design, but has just a touch of extra room for comfort. These are great jeans for a casual daytime look.

This lighter wash is perfect for pairing with tops in pastel solid hues and even long-sleeve blouses with floral prints. We will be stepping out wearing our new ankle boots with the braided design, a knit top and an oversized cardigan.

Every fashionista needs a pair of denim trousers in a deep dark blue, so it only makes sense that we also fell for this Rinse design.

These jeans follow the curves just a tad closer than the Camino style making them the ones to pull out for casual outings or sassy going out looks for the evening. With this cute pick, we will be slipping into a cozy plaid button-down top and heading out in our Ugg boots in the afternoon and then changing into an off-the-shoulder sweater with pointed toe heels and a cross-body bag at night.

The Camino style is fully stocked in all sizes, so we are ready to scoop these up immediately.

Since not every jean has to be classic blue, spicing up our collection with bolder, richer colors is a must for fall and winter. We are totally in love with this Deep Scarlet pair.

These are a festive pick for holiday parties, but we will still look lovely splashing the world with this red shade on any day of the week. For a party look, we’ll step out in a ruffled blouse topped with a black faux fur vest and embellished heels. When we are aiming to slay on a typical Wednesday, we can slip into ankle boots with a chunky cable knit sweater. We also cannot resist pairing these pants with a sultry red lip color as long as we go neutral with our top and shoes.

These jeans have over 1,000 five-star reviews with a good number of shoppers vouching for their comfortability. Reviewers seem impressed by the quality of the fabric, which is thick and stretchy. Shoppers also love that each color and print is available in both short and long options with taller shoppers commenting with relief that they were long enough and petite sizes sharing that they also fell at the perfect length.

Many wore the jeans while doing a number of things, including traveling, working and general hanging out. One shopper specifically noted that she is not a fan of jeans, but the pair she owns and loves is the Style & Co Curvy-Fit Skinny Jean! Multiple people purchased the bottoms in various shades of blue and black, but several shared that they grabbed the jeans in red and the cropped camo style.

These skinny jeans are flying off of the Macy’s racks, so it is important to bust a move and scoop up our favorite pairs before they run out of stock.

Who’s ready to go jean shopping with Us?

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post.

The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com . Happy shopping!

