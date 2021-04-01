21 Super Stylish Loungewear Pieces for Spring — Under $40 on Amazon

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

We’ve spent the majority of the last year living in our loungewear, and that’s not stopping any time soon! Even though life might be getting back to normal little by little, nothing is going to stop Us from living our best comfortable lives 24/7.

The style evolution of loungewear that we’ve seen has been incredible. Some of the looks we’ve picked up are even cute enough to wear out and about for casual lunches and walks in the park with friends! And now that the weather is warming up with the spring season, we’re in the market for new loungewear we can wear while basking in the sunshine. Check out all of our current favorite affordable loungewear pieces for the spring that you can feel comfy and stylish in — both while relaxing at home and out on the streets!

21 Cozy and Stylish Loungewear Pieces and Sets for Spring

Comfiest Lounge Tops

1. Our Absolute Favorite: This slouchy V-neck tee from HUE comes in the best bright springtime shades!

2. We Also Love: We love the relaxed fit of this tank from Amazon Essentials, and it comes in all of our favorite basic colors!

3. We Also Love: These simple long-sleeve waffle knit tops from Dellytop are an absolute must-have.

4. We Also Love: This adorable ribbed knit crop top from SweatyRocks is the perfect partner for some high-waisted joggers!

Comfiest Lounge Bottoms

5. Our Absolute Favorite: Our top pick goes to these bestselling wide-leg lightweight lounge pants from AMiERY — they have over 33,000 fans and counting!

6. We Also Love: These adorable graphic print shorts from Ekouaer are made from the softest material, and you can also pick them up in 2-packs!

7. We Also Love: These high-waisted knit joggers from MIROL are definitely cute enough to wear out for a casual brunch with friends!

8. We Also Love: Wearing these wide-leg knit bell bottoms from FASHIONOMICS is a major upgrade from a simple pair of leggings.

Cutest Loungewear Sets

9. Our Absolute Favorite: This über-popular set from Asvivid comes in all of our favorite dreamy tie-dye prints!

10. We Also Love: It doesn’t get more classic than this PJ set from Ekouaer! It comes with a pair of basic drawstring shorts and a short sleeve button-up top, and it’s available in a bunch of gorgeous colors.

11. We Also Love: This matching satin set from SheIn includes all of your lounge needs, including a sleep mask and scrunchie. Obsessed is an understatement!

12. We Also Love: We’re in love with the breezy casual vibes of this two-piece knit set from Imily Bela, and you can definitely wear the tank top on its own with a pair of jeans!

13. We Also Love: This three-piece knit set from Meikulo comes with a matching cami tank, high-waisted flare pants and a cropped cardigan for the ultimate monochromatic look.

Coziest Slippers

14. Our Absolute Favorite: The fuzzy vibes and criss-cross straps that these HALLUCI slippers have are always going to be our top pick!

15. We Also Love: These Parlovable slippers are just as fluffy but have a single strap across the foot for a bit of a different look.

16. We Also Love: These plush thong-style flip flop slippers from Jessica Simpson are absolutely perfect for spring!

17. We Also Love: You can wear these durable memory foam slippers from ULTRAIDEAS at home and outside — they totally look like a cute pair of slide sandals!

Comfiest Lightweight Robes

18. Our Absolute Favorite: Wearing this satin robe from Ekouaer over any lounge look will instantly make you feel like a movie star!

19. We Also Love: We’re equally as obsessed with these gorgeous floral satin robes from Floerns. You can wear them over an outfit as a kimono!

20. We Also Love: This cozy knit robe from Amazon Essentials is perfect for brisk spring mornings.

21. We Also Love: For an even cozier vibe, this sherpa robe from Tahari would definitely be our pick!

Check out more of our picks and deals here!

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as face masks, self tanners, Lululemon-style leggings and all the best gifts for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post.

The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!