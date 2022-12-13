The 15 Most Stylish Scarves for Winter Weather — Starting at Just $15

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

If we learned anything from “All Too Well” by Taylor Swift, it’s that scarves are so much more than just a simple accessory. (As the Grammy winner sings, “But you kept my old scarf from that very first week, because it reminds you of innocence and it smells like me.”) Symbolic significance aside, scarves can elevate your winter wear in seconds! And they also provide plenty of extra warmth to keep you cozy in cold weather.

Scarves are one of our go-to holiday gifts for anyone on our list! They’re effortlessly elegant and totally timeless. Below are 15 styles that belong in any winter wardrobe. Whether you’re shopping for yourself or picking out a present for someone else, these scarves will save the day. And we’re pretty sure T.Swift would approve.

This White and Warren Cashmere Travel Wrap

This luxuriously soft cashmere wrap from White and Warren is my favorite scarf of all time! Doubling as a blanket, this large scarf is warm yet lightweight to keep you cozy in cold weather. After losing my travel wrap a few years ago, I could not be happier to finally have a replacement for the winter.

Was $325 On Sale: $318 You Save 2% See It!

This Cable Knit Scarf

Cozy cable knit! Woven with alpaca and wool, this scarf from J.Crew looks like a sweater. And it’s on sale now for 56% off!

Was $90 On Sale: $40 You Save 56% See It!

This Colorful Oversized Fringe Scarf

Fuzzy fringe! Add a pop of color to any outfit with this vibrant accessory.

$28.00 See It!

This Cashmere Scarf

Another cashmere scarf on sale is this soft stunner from Everlane. There are seven colors to choose from, ranging from black to bubblegum pink.

Was $140 On Sale: $98 You Save 30% See It!

This Free People Striped Scarf

Soft and striped, this oversized Free People scarf features a chunky silhouette and fringe trim. One customer called it “the softest scarf I have ever felt.”

$54.00 See It!

This Recycled Bouclé Scarf

Made with recycled bouclé, this sustainable scarf is eco-friendly and budget-friendly. “This is the best scarf I’ve owned to this day,” one reviewer revealed.

$48.00 See It!

This Free People Plaid Scarf

Every once in a while, we come across an item so amazing that we have to add to cart ourselves (the danger of covering fashion). This Free People scarf is one of our favorite finds of the season! Made from a recycled blend, this cozy oversized fringe wrap is a fall and winter staple.

$58.00 See It!

This Wool and Cashmere Scarf

Cashmere is always pretty pricey, but this wool and cashmere scarf is on sale for 60% off! Such a great gift for the holidays.

Was $99 On Sale: $40 You Save 60% See It!

This Cozy Plaid Scarf

Available in four different colorways, this oversized plaid scarf is irresistibly chic. It’s giving French girl street style, and we’re here for it.

$49.00 See It!

This Oversized Cashmere Wrap

Cozy in cashmere! This oversized cashmere wrap from J.Crew is comfy-chic. One shopper said, “If you are looking for a nice wrap that’s EXCELLENT for the money do not wait to buy these. I LOVE this wrap!!!”

Was $198 On Sale: $135 You Save 32% See It!

This Pastel Plaid Scarf

Pastel paradise! This plaid scarf is perfect for transitional weather from winter to spring. One shopper declared, “Such a beautifully colored and plush scarf- so very soft and warm. Excellent to wear outside and as well can double as wrap indoors if it is too chilly yet to warm to keep on your coat.”

$40.00 See It!

This Fruit Knitted Scarf

Watermelon sugar high! This colorful scarf is such a fun gift for fruit lovers and eclectic fashionistas. Just read this rave review: “It’s the most perfect scarf I’ve ever owned. The fruit pattern is so fun and the colors are vibrant. Long enough to wrap around multiple times and get cozy. Sooo super soft, I never wanna take it off. I might not. It’s now my emotional support scarf.”

$58.00 See It!

This Soft Plaid Scarf

Mad for plaid! This check scarf with tassel fringe checks all our boxes. One customer gushed, “Love this scarf! It’s super warm and cute! It is very soft and comfortable! Not scratchy but thick enough to keep you warm.”

$15.00 See It!

This Two-Toned Fringe Scarf

Made from a warm wool blend, this reversible scarf by Polo Ralph Lauren is a classic closet staple. The two grey tones go with everything!

$68.00 See It!

This Tartan Plaid Scarf

All we want for Christmas is this tartan plaid scarf! Crafted from cashmere and lambswool, this Barbour scarf is perfect for the holiday season and beyond.

$75.00 See It!

Looking for additional ways to elevate your closet? Check out more picks below:

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as wedding-guest outfits, purses, plus-size swimsuits, women's sneakers, bridal shapewear, and perfect gift ideas for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post. The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from the advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!

For access to all our exclusive celebrity videos and interviews – Subscribe on YouTube!