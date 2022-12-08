Score These Warm Winter Coats From Canada Goose on Sale Now — 20% Off

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Coat check! If you ask Us, the best way to face freezing cold weather is by bundling up under a down jacket or parka. And one of the buzziest outerwear brands by far is Canada Goose. Featuring a signature emblem patch on the sleeves, this iconic winter wear is a street style staple. There are probably just as many Canada Goose coats on a given New York City block as taxi cabs!

We rarely splurge on luxury labels, but we make an exception for Canada Goose. After all, a reliable winter coat is basically our daily uniform for multiple months in a row, so the high quality justifies the high cost. But now we can get our dream jacket without paying full price — Ruelala is currently offering 20% off all Canada Goose apparel and accessories!

We selected some of our favorite styles on sale below. All of these options would make amazing holiday gifts — and if you buy now, your present will arrive by Christmas. Score these premium products before they sell out!

This Altona Black Label Leather-Trim Down Parka

Bored with your plain black coat but still want to stick to a dark color palette? Opt for this navy blue down coat with leather trim instead. Featuring fleece-lined handwarmer pockets and goose down fill, this puffy parka will keep you toasty while staying on trend.

Was $1,125 On Sale: $900 You Save 20% See It!

This Gabriola Parka

Complete with four front pockets, a stand-up collar and detachable hood, this medium-weight parka is perfect for everyday winter wear. Hitting around the hips, this coat is not too short and not too long.

Was $1,095 On Sale: $870 You Save 21% See It!

This Rossclair Black Label Down Parka

One of Canada Goose’s most popular parkas, this coat features a drawstring hood with fur trim and dual front pockets. The burgundy color is beautiful for fall and winter!

Was $1,495 On Sale: $1,190 You Save 20% See It!

This Montebello Parka

Short and sweet! This functional down parka has pockets for days — dual chest pockets, a zippered left sleeve pocket with pen slots and dual front pockets. There’s also a removable hood and a drawstring funnel neck. And how gorgeous is that Algonquin green color?

Was $1,325 On Sale: $1,050 You Save 21% See It!

This Pacifica Coat

Orange you glad we included this coral coat on the list? This lightweight layering piece contains a stand-up collar, hooded back and six front pockets.

Was $540 On Sale: $430 You Save 20% See It!

This Rossclair Down Parka

Make a fashion statement in this abstract camo blue down parka! This bold beauty features a drawstring hood with fur trim, front pockets and a vented back hem.

Was $1,495 On Sale: $1,190 You Save 20% See It!

This Altona Black Label Leather-Trim Down Parka

Turn heads in this stunning down parka with leather trim! This puffer comes with two exterior pockets and fleece-lined pockets to keep your hands extra warm.

Was $1,125 On Sale: $900 You Save 20% See It!

Looking for additional ways to elevate your closet? Check out more picks below:

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as wedding-guest outfits, purses, plus-size swimsuits, women's sneakers, bridal shapewear, and perfect gift ideas for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post. The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from the advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!

For access to all our exclusive celebrity videos and interviews – Subscribe on YouTube!