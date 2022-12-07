Take on Winter in Style With This Dramatic Faux-Fur Coat

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

The star of the style show in the winter months is always outerwear! Cold temps force Us to bundle up, and it’s an opportunity to play with dramatic coats, jackets and parkas which make a serious statement.

In terms of outerwear, we want to wear coats that are bound to turn heads — and this puffer from Roiii effortlessly understands the assignment. The extra large and fluffy hood is totally fit for a diva!

Get the Roiii Women’s Slim Down Parka Puffer Coat for prices starting at $70 on Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, December 6, 2022, but are subject to change.

When we spotted this jacket, we knew it was more than your average piece. The faux-fur trim on the exaggerated hood is voluminous, plush and incredibly realistic-looking. In fact, according to the brand, you’ll have to wait a day or two after opening up the packaging to allow it to truly fluff up to its full glory!

The hood is obviously what makes this coat special, but all of the details throughout the garment complement each other. We adore the simple puffer design which is amped up thanks to the shiny, patent-like nylon material. There are several colors to choose from, including a few fun metallic options if you want to go for a particularly bold vibe!

Get the Roiii Women’s Slim Down Parka Puffer Coat for prices starting at $70 on Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, December 6, 2022, but are subject to change.

That said, a few shoppers do suggest doing research in the sizing department. Many note this jacket does run small, so if you want to score a similar fit to the one displayed in the product shots, you’ll have to go up a size or two. We actually would prefer to scoop up this jacket in a larger size, as that aesthetic is trending — and provides more room for layering. Other than that, everything about this jacket is on point. When you throw that hood up over your head, you’ll be truly unstoppable this winter!

See it: Get the Roiii Women’s Slim Down Parka Puffer Coat for prices starting at $70 on Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, December 6, 2022, but are subject to change.

Not what you’re looking for? Check out more styles from Roiii and shop all of the clothing, shoes and jewelry available on Amazon! Don’t forget to explore all of Amazon’s Daily Deals for more great finds!

Still haven’t found what you’re looking for? Check out these related product articles below:

Check out more of our picks and deals here!

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as wedding-guest outfits, purses, plus-size swimsuits, women's sneakers, bridal shapewear, and perfect gift ideas for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post. The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from the advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!

For access to all our exclusive celebrity videos and interviews – Subscribe on YouTube!