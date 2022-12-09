17 of the Best Teddy Coats for a Cuddly-Chic Winter Wardrobe

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Let’s get you a new winter coat, shall we? Maybe you already have a puffer or a peacoat you love, but for Us, a teddy coat is one of the absolute essentials. It’s that rare, coveted mix of cuddly-soft and ultra-chic that everyone deserves.

Shop below for 17 of our favorite teddy coats and jackets for the season!

17 Best Teddy Coats

1. Our Absolute Favorite: This Daily Ritual coat was the first to come to mind. Affordable, elegant and available in so many colors!

2. We Also Love: We were first drawn to the icy blue look of this Danedvi fuzzy jacket — but we’re tempted to grab other shades too!

3. We Can’t Forget: Extra-fluffy and perfectly oversized, this Dokotoo color-block jacket is pure coziness in a coat!

4. Soft Shacket: Shirt jackets are majorly in style and so easy to wear, so make sure to pick up this Zesica sherpa shacket too!

5. Two in One: Can’t pick a color? With this reversible Zaful teddy jacket, you get two looks in one!

6. Bear-y Cute: This Fourtsteeds coat features bear ears on the hood and a little bear tail on the back. Also available with rabbit ears!

7. Edgy Elegance: This Ecowish coat is the type of outerwear you wear when you know someone’s going to be taking photos!

8. High-Pile Heaven: This high-neck, zip-up Jikal jacket is mega-fuzzy and all kinds of cute!

9. Mixed Media: How about two styles combined into one coat? This Amazon Essentials jacket is half puffer, half teddy!

10. Going Long: Wearing this Anthony Richards coat is like wrapping yourself up in a cocoon. A super, super stylish cocoon!

11. Bright and Bold: Turn every head in the room by wearing a bright shade of this faux-fur Remelon coat!

12. Brand Recognition: Want something from a well-known brand? This Columbia coat takes elements from teddy coats and windbreakers to keep you warm!

13. Totally Meta: How about some teddy bears on your teddy coat? This Nufiwi sherpa jacket is completely adorable!

14. Double-Breasted Design: Let the double-breasted construction of this Famulily jacket add some extra sophistication to your outfit!

15. Last but Not Least: Get a little bit of a different look with the rib design of this Fenghualzzniya jacket!

