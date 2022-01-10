21 Stylish Winter Sweaters for City Girls on the Go — Starting at $12

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Carrie Bradshaw from Sex and the City. Holly Golightly from Breakfast at Tiffany’s. Emily Cooper from Emily in Paris. What do all of these fabulous females have in common? They’re some of our favorite cosmopolitan characters from TV and film, entertaining Us with their romantic story lines and their swoon-worthy style.

Every city girl on the go needs a set of sweaters to keep her warm in the winter. This seasonal staple is the epitome of cozy-chic, so we went on a mission tracking down our favorite knits from Amazon, Nordstrom, Saks Fifth Avenue and Walmart.

You’ve heard of the movie 27 Dresses — well, this is 21 Sweaters. And unlike the rom-com, you’ll actually want to keep each one of these gorgeous garments. Happy shopping!

21 Stylish Winter Sweaters for City Girls on the Go

1. This Turtleneck Sweater With an Asymmetric Hem: This oversized turtleneck tunic is the top bestseller in women’s pullover sweaters. And it’s on sale now for $20 off!

2. This Lightweight Funnel Neck Sweater: When you need an extra layer of warmth that won’t weigh you down, this super soft sweater from Topshop is the answer. Did we mention that it’s on sale?

3. This Fashion-Forward Half-Zip Pullover: Stay on trend in this cozy WAYF sweater with an oversized collar, currently on sale for 36% off.

4. This Top-Rated Slouchy Tunic Sweater: It’s no wonder this Free People Ottoman oversized tunic is so popular — according to one shopper, this flattering ribbed knit find is “cozy, chic, comfy.”

5. This Oversized Cowl Turtleneck Sweater: Taste the rainbow in this breezy turtleneck sweater, available in 18 different colors! Just add jeans or leggings, and you’ve got yourself an effortlessly elevated ensemble.

6. This Darling Ruffle Shoulder Cardigan: Turn heads in this show-stopping sweater from ASTR the Label. Just like Taylor Swift’s hit song, we know you’ll put this cardigan on and say it’s your favorite.

7. This Open-Front Duster Cardigan with Pockets: For the city gal on the go, this long cardigan is a closet staple. Plus, this sweater features pockets to store your belongings or keep your hands warm on a cold day.

8. This Off-the-Shoulder Cross Wrap Sweater: Get ready for date night with this flirty and flattering off-the-shoulder sweater, perfect with a pair of high-waisted pants.

9. This Trendy Leopard-Print Cardigan: Be the queen of the concrete jungle in this Zesica leopard-print cardigan. Everyone will go wild over the fun print.

10. This Boat Neck Sweater With Batwing Sleeves: Make the most of sweater weather with this must-have pullover. One shopper gushed, “This sweater is EVERYTHING!”

11. This Cozy Tunic Turtleneck Sweater: No one will believe you got this lovely knit turtleneck from Walmart! As one review reported, “This looks and feels like a much more expensive sweater.”

12. This Mock Neck Sweater With Balloon Sleeves: If you’re searching for a sweater that will shield your neck from the cold without completely covering you up, this Scoop mock neck sweater is a happy medium.

13. This Textured Knit Sweater With Fringe Accents: Take on the fringe of fashion with this boho fringe sweater, featuring a ballerina neckline and puff sleeves. Bonus: it’s only $12!

14. This Pleated Puff Sleeve Sweater: Pretty in pink! We’re smitten with this stunning mock neck sweater, on sale now for $19. “Very cute!” one customer shared. “Friends all think it is an expensive sweater!”

15. This Yellow Ombré Crewneck Sweater: This sweater makes Us happy when skies are grey! Bring some sunshine into your life with this gradiant ombré pullover from Scoop.

16. This Tie-Dye Wool and Cashmere Sweater: We tie dye for this dreamy wool and cashmere crewneck with puff sleeves and a knotted hip. This stylish sweater from Cinq à Sept is on sale now for over $200 off!

17. This Red Puff Sleeve Cardigan With Pearly Buttons: Paint the town red in this fuzzy fiery cardigan with pearl embellishments from French Connection.

18. This Wool-Cashmere Cable-Knit Turtleneck: This Theory turtleneck sweater is on sale for $198 off! Featuring pom-pom details and a cable-knit design, this sweater is a winter wardrobe classic.

19. This Beaded Leopard Patterned Sweater From Saks Fifth Avenue: Take a walk on the wild side in this colorful mock neck sweater by Farm Rio, now on sale for 30% off!

20. This Sweetheart Neck Sweater: Leave it to Sofia Vergara to design a sweater that is both sultry and sophisticated. We can’t get enough of this ribbed knit pullover, our dream top for date night.

21. This Ribbed Knit Cardigan Cami Set: Two for the price of one! Dress to impress in this cardigan and cami set, a winning combo for winter.

