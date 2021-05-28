These Summer Hats Have Built-In SPF and Anti-Aging Properties

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Every skincare specialist will tell you that sunscreen is one of the best ways to prevent premature aging. But in the sweltering summer, topical SPF sometimes isn’t enough!

If you want some extra protection from the sun’s rays, a summer hat is an excellent accessory to add to any look. In fact, we have a bunch of hats lined up that will provide the protection you need — and some even have extra SPF protection included. Keep reading to check out these adorable hats that were made for the summer sun!

This Stylish Brim Hat

You can rock your best ponytail and keep the hair out of your face with this super convenient hat!

Get the San Diego Hat Company Women’s Ultrabraid Visor Hat for prices starting at $24, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, May 28, 2021, but are subject to change.

This Adorable Bucket Hat

Bucket hats are extremely trendy, and this one looks cute and will keep you protected!

Get the Coolibar UPF 50+ Women’s Brighton Chlorine Resistant Bucket Hat for $39, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, May 28, 2021, but are subject to change.

This Straw Hat

This chic hat can make any bathing suit look a million times more glamorous. Old Hollywood vibes!

Get the SOMALER Women’s Straw Sun Hats Wide Brim Foldable Beach Hats UV UPF 50+ for prices starting at $17, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, May 28, 2021, but are subject to change.

This Minimalist Straw Hat

You can score this simple hat in a variety of neutral shades that are all versatile!

Get the Simplicity Women’s Wide Brim Straw Sun Hat with Lanyard UPF for prices starting at $18, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, May 28, 2021, but are subject to change.

This Surfer Straw Hat

Roxy is a quintessential surfer brand, and we’re obsessed with the look of this classic straw beach hat!

Get the Roxy Women’s Tomboy Straw Hat for prices starting at $26, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, May 28, 2021, but are subject to change.

This Chic Wide-Brim Hat

This is the type of hat that you can match with any outfit, and it may keep you safe from the hot sun rays!

Get the FURTALK Women’s Wide Brim Sun Hat with Wind Lanyard UPF for prices starting at $23, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, May 28, 2021, but are subject to change.

This Funky Straw Hat

We love the bright and fun print on this straw hat!

Get the Fayfaire Straw Hat for Men and Women | UPF 50+ Sun Hat with Wide Brim for prices starting at $30, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, May 28, 2021, but are subject to change.

