Brighten Up Your Face With This Sunday Riley Gift Set From Nordstrom





Skincare can be a bit intimidating! Many of Us don’t know the ins and outs of retinol or lactic acid — but we do know that these products can be seriously beneficial! The big hurdle is figuring out exactly where to start, of course.

The answer is simple — it’s all about finding a brand with user-friendly products, just like Sunday Riley. Aside from their pretty packaging (which is obviously a plus), they’ve managed to attract a devoted audience — which is tricky to do in the skincare space! This fan-favorite set from Nordstrom is the perfect starter kit for anyone who wants to learn more about the brand!

Grab the Sunday Riley Bright Young Thing Set (a $117 value), for $90 — you save $27! Available at Nordstrom.

The Sunday Riley Bright Young Thing Set is ideal for gifting but also makes the perfect treat for yourself. If you’re not sold yet, maybe the many reviewers will convince you to join the movement. One fan deems this three-piece set the “best of the best,” while another says she’s “hooked on it.”

Dealing with discoloration or dark spots can be tough, which is why this set provides the tools to combat those exact issues. This perfect trifecta has three individual fan-favorite products to get the job done. It starts with the Good Genes Lactic Acid Treatment, which is formulated with the highest-potency purified grade lactic acid, that will immediately exfoliate any dull, pore-clogging dead skin cells. As a result, it will reveal smooth, fresher-looking skin. Oh, and it doesn’t end there!

Next, there’s the Tidal Brightening Enzyme Water Cream. This small-but-mighty product is an advanced refining and brightening treatment that’s infused into a next-generation water cream. Reviewers loved how this formula “reversed their dark spots,” and did so relatively quickly! One shopper felt it rivaled “those higher-end products” too — and provided “the same, if not better” results. If you’ve been looking to ditch one of your skincare splurges, this set may be the answer.

The product that pulls this entire line together is the C.E.O. Rapid Flash Brightening Serum. It’s a fast-absorbing product that looks to fight dullness, discoloration and dark spots! In turn, its goal is to instantly increase brightness, radiance and luminosity. The verdict is in, with reviewers professing their love — one even stated that it’s “better than any Vitamin C serum” she’s used in the past. No one’s skincare regimen is the same, but it looks like we may all hit the jackpot with this set!

