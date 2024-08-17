Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Are you an on-the-go type of girl who constantly needs new athleisure pieces? We get it. Life can be busy, and sometimes, you need pieces that are easy and adaptable. We found a cute, resourceful pair of biker shorts that we’re sure you’ll love — and they’re 33% off now at Amazon! Oh, did we mention they’re an Amazon bestseller with almost 15k five-star reviews?

Related: 15 Summer Athleisure Fashion Finds That Will Help You Stay Comfy During Hot Days This year, summer has already broken a few temperature records nationally, and it doesn’t show signs of stopping. What’s more, whether you’re working out or running errands, the immense heat can make your day-to-day even more unbearable — which is why you should invest in easy, breezy athleisure fashion pieces. From breezy shorts to billowing […]

These Sunzel no front seam biker shorts are an optimal piece that every girl should have in their closet. They feature a 70% nylon and 30% spandex material composition for a sturdy, stretchy option that will move with your body while you complete all your daily tasks. What we love most about these biker shorts is that they have pockets and they have a simple fit.

Get the Sunzel No Front Seam Biker Shorts for $20 (was $30) at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate as of August 17, 2024, but may be subject to change.

To style these shorts, you could pair them with a cropped hoodie, bralette and sneakers for an effective, sporty ensemble that works for the gym. Also, you could rock them under a dress for more comfort and breathability, along with a chic pair of sandals or heels for an effortless summer outfit. Further, these shorts come in four lengths, come in 33 colors and have an XS to XXL size range.

While reviewing and gushing over these shorts, one Amazon reviewer said, “I’ve gone back and ordered several pairs in different colors! I love these! They’re breathable, long enough, comfortable and there’s pockets!”

Another reviewer added, “Not only is Sunzel my favorite brand right now, but these are my favorite shorts! The pockets are nice and deep, they fit perfectly, they are not overly thick and the material is butter-soft. I absolutely love them!”

So, if you’re looking for a functional, flexible pair of shorts to wear while running errands or working out, these Amazon-bestselling Sunzel biker shorts could become your new favorite.

See it: Get the Sunzel No Front Seam Biker Shorts for $20 (was $30) at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate as of August 17, 2024, but may be subject to change.

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Subscribe By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy and to receive emails from Us Weekly Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us

Not what you’re looking for? Check out more from Sunzel here, and don’t forget to scope out Amazon’s Daily Deals for more great finds!