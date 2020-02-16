This SPF Supergoop CC Cream Is the Secret to an Effortless Glow

Foundation is an essential that makes our skin appear seriously flawless, but let’s be real: It’s not the most comfortable product to wear! Caking on layers and layers of foundation isn’t always our ideal situation — especially come summertime. There are days when we want to be makeup-free, but need just a hint of extra coverage.

The best foundation alternative is a CC cream. These lightweight moisturizers have a hint of color to them that tints the skin and helps enhance your complexion without the pesky buildup feel that many heavier products have. Not sure where to start? Supergoop’s version of this skin tint is one of the best options on the market.

Get Supergoop! Daily Correct CC Cream SPF 35-40 for $36, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, February 16, 2020, but are subject to change.

Hundreds of shoppers can’t stop raving about how incredible the Supergoop! Daily Correct CC Cream is. This product is a foundation, concealer and SPF moisturizer all wrapped into one. It contains SPF 35, which is obviously a huge benefit, both in terms of sun protection and anti-aging purposes. Every skincare expert or professional will tell you that the best way to prevent fine lines and wrinkles is by wearing a UV protectant daily!

This cream can help smooth out your skin as well as diminish the appearance of pores. It contains apple extract which can help brighten up the skin, tons of vitamin and mineral-rich ingredients to keep your complexion protected and healthy and sodium hyaluronate for intense hydration and moisture retention.

Shoppers say that this Supergoop product must enlist the help of some form of “sorcery” because they just can’t believe how well it works. They call this CC cream “amazing” and add that the “coverage is buildable,” adding that this formula “doesn’t settle into fine lines or pores” and lasts all day long. It comes in four different shades to choose from, all of which are flexible and designed to fit multiple skin tones. You can also mix two different shades together if you want a truly customized shade!

Some reviewers have even reported that they’ve ditched wearing foundation altogether, and instead opt to reach for this Supergoop! CC cream. If this product is as good as these super-fans say it is, then we all have to give it a try!

