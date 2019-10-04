



Fall is prime time for athleisure, and Sweaty Betty is our go-to brand for the cozy-chic fashion trend. Any trend that encourages Us to wear leggings and comfortable tops outside of the gym is something we plan to stick with long-term. If you’re still working on transitioning your closet from summer essentials to fall must-haves, you’ve come to the right place, because we’ve found the exact piece you’ve been searching for!

This knit top is an amazing basic… at least from the front. Don’t worry, it’s amazing all around — just in different ways. It embodies the infamous “business in the front, party in the back” vibe perfectly, but thankfully without the addition of a mullet. No fashion faux pas here! Just a Sweaty Betty staple with a stylish secret (and an unbelievable sale price) that will have us clicking that “add to bag” button faster than ever before! Go, go!

See it: Get the Sweaty Betty Eternal Knit Top (originally $110) for just $66 at Nordstrom!

Reviewers have left only five-star reviews on this top so far, and they’re not the only loyal fans of Sweaty Betty. Celebrities including Reese Witherspoon, Candace Cameron-Bure, Jessica Alba and even Duchess Kate have been spotted sporting the brand! That’s how we know the quality of every last piece is top-notch. Other shoppers confirmed this, saying the Eternal Knit Top feels “so luxurious” and the “fabric is so soft.” Comfort isn’t the only thing that matters though, so we’re happy to see that it’s also being described as “incredibly flattering”!

This knit is made of 100% cotton. It’s lightweight, airy and breathable, riding the line between a sweater and a tee. The front looks like a basic sweater, but take a look at the other side for a surprise. This top has an open back with a surplice bottom, allowing us to show off our favorite strappy sports bra or lacey bralette underneath!

Other details of this top include a boat neckline and long sleeves with ribbed cuffs to match the banded hem. Oh, and what’s that glistening down near the hem? Well, if it isn’t a tiny hardware logo tag! We’re falling deeper and deeper in love with this top by the second.

This top is currently available in two colors, with sizes already starting to go. This comes as no shock when we consider the fact that it’s marked down by nearly $50, but it’s a good reminder that we need to act — shop — fast! Charcoal is a versatile, medium grey shade with a heather texture, while Liberated Pink is a pretty petal shade that looks amazing on all skin tones!

Both colors are perfect because they will go with basically anything in our wardrobe. As one shopper noted, while this knit is an obvious choice for wearing to and from the gym, it also “doubles brilliantly” as a casual staple. Wear it with a pair of jeans or even a pair of black leggings and knee-high boots! Endless outfit opportunities await us, and knowing we have that extra chance to accent our ensemble via the open back has us feeling giddy with excitement!

