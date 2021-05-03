This Knit Peplum Top Is Adorable and Seriously Slimming

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Peplum-style tops are some of the most flattering garments available, especially when teamed with your trustiest pair of skinny jeans! Typically, they’re made from a more structured fabric, but we found a new style that’s absolutely ideal for the summer.

This knit top from SweatyRocks has a ruffle hem that reminds Us of a classic peplum top, but it’s updated in a fresh, casual way. If you’re not a fan of typical crop tops because you’re worried they’re not flattering, this is one you simply must check out for yourself!

Get the SweatyRocks Women’s Casual Knit Sleeveless Ruffle Hem V Neck Peplum Crop Tank Top for just $19, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, April 30, 2021, but are subject to change.

The ruffle that’s attached to the bottom of this top flares out when you wear it, which can make your waist look cinched and help to slim out your frame — especially when form-fitting pants are in the mix. Even though this is a cropped silhouette, its breezy, loose fit practically guarantees that it will be incredibly comfortable to wear. Because this crop top is made from a knit material, it has more of a relaxed vibe — which is why we think it has summertime style written all over it!

Get the SweatyRocks Women’s Casual Knit Sleeveless Ruffle Hem V Neck Peplum Crop Tank Top for just $19, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, April 30, 2021, but are subject to change.

At the moment, you can score the top in a handful of colors that are extremely versatile, including a dark red, cream white, rusty brown and a lilac purple hue. It should come as no surprise that shoppers are thrilled with the silhouette that this top creates. Even reviewers who were skeptical about how this top would look with wider hips claim they were pleasantly surprised the second they slipped it on! If you’re hesitant about wearing crop tops for any reason, this is one that may change your mind. Leave it to SweatyRocks to create a magical fashion moment!

See it: Get the SweatyRocks Women’s Casual Knit Sleeveless Ruffle Hem V Neck Peplum Crop Tank Top for just $19, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, April 30, 2021, but are subject to change.

Not what you’re looking for? Check out more styles from SweatyRocks and shop all of the clothing, shoes and jewelry available at Amazon! Don’t forget to check out all of Amazon’s Daily Deals for more great finds!

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as face masks, self tanners, Lululemon-style leggings and all the best gifts for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post. The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!