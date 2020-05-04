This Flowy Tank Top Dips Low to Show the Perfect Amount of Skin

A tank top is simply a tank top, right? Well, not exactly. Sure, all versions are sleeveless, but you wouldn’t just blindly pick any tank top to buy. It has to have the right material, the right length, the right cut. And, for Us, it needs to actually impress. This summer, we want a basic that is anything but — and we’ve found it!

This SweatyRocks tank is more than a casual top and more than a workout essential. It’s ultimately both, but that’s not the reason it stands out in a crowd. Its airy material and breezy fit mean comfort for days and days, and its expertly cut silhouette has hundreds and hundreds of shoppers totally captivated!

Get the SweatyRocks Sleeveless Flowy Loose Fit Tank Top starting at just $14 at Amazon with free shipping! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, May 4, 2020, but are subject to change.

Reviewers can’t stop buying this tank, wanting to complete their collections with every color. They say it’s just what they needed for the upcoming summer months, loving how the cool wind flows through it to keep them comfortable in the heat. They say it’s just the right length to keep them covered up while working out without getting in the way, and say it’s perfectly cut for daily wear too — giving them the semi-revealing look they want without fear of constant wardrobe malfunctions!

This tank is lightweight and made of breathable, stretchy fabric. It has a loose, flowy fit and a scoop neckline. The neckline doesn’t scoop too low though. This top leaves that for the back and sides. The emphasized racerback design over on the other side dips all the way down the small of the back, creating low-cut sides and leading the underarm openings to drape low to the natural waist!

Thanks to the creative cut of this shirt, it offers a whole new way to show off your adorable sports bras or even lacy bralettes. You can also layer it over or under shirts, or wear it totally solo over bare skin, as some reviewers say they love to do. It’s up to you!

This top is available in over 20 colors, with plenty of heathered solids to choose from. A few also have a cute solar/lunar design we personally adore. Order yours in time for true summer weather and get ready to look your cutest!

