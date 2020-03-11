This Sleek, Celeb-Favorite Water Bottle Will Keep Your Drink Cold All Day

Plastic, one-use water bottles? Definitely a thing of the past. We try our best to lower our eco-footprint as much as possible, and one of the easiest ways to do so is to buy a reusable water bottle. A pretty one that you’ll love carrying around with you, that will save you so much money and that will keep your cold drinks crisp and your hot drinks steaming for hours and hours!

If you don’t have the right kind of bottle, it can be hard to commit to that reusable life. You don’t want one that feels like an inconvenience or has your drink tasting stale. What you need is a S’well. S’well makes so many adorable and sleek water bottles, but right now, our favorite is definitely this Teakwood one, as recently used by Meghan Markle herself!

Get the S’well Teakwood Water Bottle (originally $37) for just $33 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, March 11, 2020, but are subject to change.

Markle isn’t the only star who loves S’well. Julia Roberts, Jennifer Garner, Kaley Cuoco and more celebs have also been spotted with their own sustainable bottles. S’well bottles are amazing because they claim to keep cold drinks cold for up to 24 hours and hot drinks hot for up to 12 hours thanks to their double-walled stainless steel design. We’ve tried them and stand by the claim!

Reviewers are also so happy with their S’wells, loving how owning one encourages them to consume more water since it’s so beautiful and comfortable to hold, while keeping their drinks tasting fresh. Some say they even pour carbonated beverages like seltzer inside, and they stay bubbly! Shoppers will take their bottles anywhere — from camping, to mountain biking, to work, to their bedside for a refreshing sip in the middle of the night. They do love carrying it out though, partly for the sheer amount of compliments they receive on it!

This non-toxic water bottle is perfect for taking on the go. It holds 17 ounces and is made to fit in any standard cup holder, and because of its leak-free twist cap, you can throw it into your bag and not worry about any liquids sloshing out and about. The outside doesn’t sweat or flake either!

A S’well bottle makes for the perfect gift for seriously anyone, and yes, that includes yourself. Now is the best time to buy too. Not only does this Teakwood version have Markle’s stamp of approval, but it’s on sale! Cheers!

