We love to wear sunglasses year-round, but they become an absolute necessity during the spring and summer. Not only do they protect your eyes from harmful sun rays (and block out haters), but they also elevate any outfit you can think of. Cut-off shorts, maxi dresses, you name it!

If there’s anyone who knows about chic looks it’s Sydney Sweeney. On Monday, May 8, the parapazzi snapped pics of the Anyone But You star strolling through the Gramercy neighborhood in New York City. As usual, Sweeney was dressed to the nines. The 26-year-old used an oversized blazer from Brunello Cucinelli to accent the pantless trend she’s known for slaying.

We swooned over her blouse and hot pants, but we couldn’t help but notice her blacked-out sunnies. Sweeney wore the Le Specs’ limited edition Love Train in bright gold. The thin frames cost $85. If you’re anything like Us and you’re feeling inspired by Sweeney’s look, you’re in luck. We found a near spot-on dupe to recreate Sweeney’s style for less than $20!

Get the Sojos Retro Oval Sunglasses for just $16 (originally $20) at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, May 10, 2024, but are subject to change.

Prepare to get endless compliments on these oval-shaped sunnies. The Sojos Retro Oval Sunglasses are currently ranked as Amazon’s bestselling women’s sunglasses. Blacked-out, oval-shaped lenses give way to skinny goal frames, for a trendy pair of sunnies that shoppers can’t get enough of. These glasses are special for so many reasons. They reduce glare from the sun and have UV400 protection against harmful UVA and UVB rays.

If you ask shoppers, these shades are the “sunglasses of the summer.” One five-star reviewer gushed, “[I’m] obsessed with these! [They’re] trendy and such a good price. Easy to clean. I’ve gotten so many compliments wearing these. They block the sun and are comfortable to wear.”

Another reviewer urged fellow fashionistas to “buy these right now.” The customer even shared a picture wearing them. “Not the clearest photo BUT I get a ridiculous amount of compliments on these sunglasses. Great quality, on-trend shape, is lightweight, and can be dressed up or down. Buy two pair… you won’t be disappointed.”

From savvy Amazon shoppers to A-list celebs, it’s clear this sunglasses style is trending for spring and summer. If you want to join the style, shop these Sydney Sweeney lookalikes for just $16!

