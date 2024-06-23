Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!
Now that we’re in summer, we know that tanning is on your mind! Whether you prefer tanning beds or natural methods, looking tanned and beautiful is a summer essential for most. We found a simple, speedy way to get a clean, all-over tan with self-tan towelettes from TanTowel — and they’re only $15 for 10 towels!
This TanTowel Classic Half Body Self-Tan Towelette 10 Pack is an effortless way to get your tan this summer. These little towels have bronzers in them and you can apply them in just three minutes. Also, it has a quick-dry, streak-free formula, and it will provide a consistent look to your tanning glow!
Get the TanTowel Classic Half Body Self-Tan Towelette10 Pack for $15 (was $30) at Bluemercury!
What we love most about these self-tanning towels is how easy they are. You simply take one of the towelettes and wipe over the body parts you want to tan, and it’s as simple as that. It’s an easy way to tan, and it won’t create too much of a hassle.
While reviewing these tanning towelettes, one reviewer said, “I’ve been using this product every summer for years. No streaks!” Another reviewer gushed, “I gave these a shot as I was tired of being super pale while cooped up at home during the past year. I’m super impressed with the results. These sheets are convenient, don’t leave any streaking, no orangey-ness and just give a nice little boost to color without it being overwhelming!”
So, if you want a simple, quick way to self-tan without having to buy expensive products, these towelettes from TanTowel can help you save money and time!
