We Plan on Wearing This Amazing Sweater Set During Cold Winter Nights

A lot of the lounge sets we buy are great for chilly days, but what about those seriously cold nights when we need to wear a heavier-duty material? Basic knits aren’t going to cut it when we really need all of the warmth we can get, which is why we’re beyond ready to buy this set from TAOVK to help us survive the winter!

This set take the typical lounge look and makes it absolutely perfect for the winter, both with its overall design and its type of knit. Want to know more? We have all of the details you need so you can know just how incredible this set really is!

Get the TAOVK Women’s Knitted Sweater Suit 2 Piece Set for $58 on Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, December 13, 2021, but are subject to change.

We love that this knit set is actually made from a proper knit instead of a thinner PJ-type material! Shoppers confirm that this set is made from a wool blend, which is great as we approach the thick of the winter season. The top is a classic turtleneck sweater that’s classically oversized, and the bottoms the sweater comes with are made from the same fabric. The pants have a jogger-style design and a high-waisted fit with pockets on the sides, plus one pocket in the back.

You can get this set in five different beautiful colors, including two brown shades, two grey shades and a gorgeous light blue option. All of these colors are to die for and if we could, we’d buy every single one!

Shoppers say that this set seriously exceeded their expectations once it arrived in the mail and that they’re beyond thrilled with their purchase! It’s such a great set to have for those super chilly nights, or it could even work as a great low-key brunch outfit with the right jacket and shoes added to the look! If you want to stay comfy and look put together at the same time, this set was made for you.

