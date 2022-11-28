Target Cyber Monday: Our Favorite Deals for Kitchen and Home Starting at $5

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Please note, prices are accurate at the time of publication but are subject to change.

Cyber Monday is the last chance to get your hands on incredible steals until next year — and unfortunately, time is running out. If you want to cross off people from your holiday shopping list or whittle down your personal wish list, we can’t think of a better place to check out than Target.

They have deals on everything you will ever possibly need — and we picked out our favorite picks from four top-selling categories: home goods, kitchenware, electronics and holiday décor. Check out which deals we’re adding to our carts below!

Holiday Décor Deals

Wondershop™ 9′ Pre-Lit Artificial Pine Bough Christmas Garland

Our Absolute Favorite: Garlands that come with the lights already attached make it so much easier to decorate your home for the holidays! At this extra low Cyber Monday price, you can pick up a few of these garlands to leave your space fully decked out and in the festive spirit.

Was $20 On Sale: $14 You Save 30% See it!

Electronics Deals

Beats Solo³ Bluetooth Wireless On-Ear Headphones

Our Absolute Favorite: These wireless headphones deliver clear sound and feel comfortable on the ears! They’re fully adjustable and also provide you with a whopping 40 hours of battery life, so you won’t have to constantly recharge them. This long listening time is ideal for traveling or whenever you need to focus on work!

Was $200 On Sale: $100 You Save 50% See it!

Kitchen Deals

KitchenAid Ultra Power Plus 4.5qt Tilt-Head Stand Mixer

Our Absolute Favorite: This mixer is such a popular kitchen item, and now is your chance to score it for an amazing discount! It has 10 different speeds which can help create tons of different batters, doughs and so much more — plus later down the line, you can pick up additional attachments to diversify the use you get from this incredible machine.

Was $400 On Sale: $300 You Save 25% See it!

Home Deals

Threshold™ Textured Faux Fur Comforter & Sham Set

Our Absolute Favorite: A crisp white faux-fur bedspread like this one is seriously fitting for the holidays — and for the winter season as a whole! The set comes with a large comforter and two matching pillow shams made from an extra plush material that’s seriously soft and cozy.

Was $49 On Sale: $39 You Save 20% See it!

