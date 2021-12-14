7 Editor-Approved Fashion Finds No One Will Believe You Bought at Target

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Our life can be separated into two main categories. The first is when we’re shopping at Target, online or in store, and the other is, well…when we’re not. At any given time, if you were to take a peek inside our brain, there would be a high probability that we would be thinking of our next trip to Target!

Of course we visit Target for home, office, toy, tech, book and outdoor essentials — and even a fresh cup of coffee — but the fashion section is usually our first stop. It’s only become more stacked with stylish finds over the years, from exclusive designer collaborations to everyday must-haves. We know we can expect great things, but it still blows our mind sometimes when we see just how high fashion Target can get. Check out seven of our top fashion categories and picks of the moment below!

7 Editor-Approved Fashion Finds You Can Buy at Target

1. Coats

This puffer coat being a Target exclusive isn’t the most mind-blowing thing about it. It’s the fact that it was made in collaboration with LEGO®! Who knew the building block toys we loved so much as kids could lead to something so chic? We can already feel the compliments heading your way!

2. Sweaters

A ruffle a day keeps the fashion police away! This A New Day V-neck sweater‘s charming ruffle, cozy rib knit and slight blouson sleeves make it an elevated casual piece that can easily be dressed up even more with the right bottoms and shoes!

3. Dresses

This one is for the bobo babes out there! This Knox Rose dress features beautiful embroidery, a flowy, tiered silhouette, a sophisticated floral print and a whole lot of “wow” factor!

4. Jeans

We can’t even count the amount of times we’ve asked someone where their jeans were from and the answer was Target. With pieces as cool as these Universal Thread Vintage Straight Cropped Jeans, Target’s about to take over the whole denim world!

5. Tops

So retro! This Wild Fable top is giving Us mod fashion vibes, looking like it popped straight out of the ’60s or ’70s. Of course, it will look totally cool and modern when you pair it with 21st century pieces!

6. Shoes

Make a statement as soon as you step into any room in these A New Day ankle boots. Their velvety upper brilliantly gleams, and their pointed-toe shape and block heel will add elegance to any look. There’s even a memory foam insole inside!

7. Bags

Upgrade all of your daily looks with the help of this super sleek bucket bag by A New Day. Some bucket bags have a slouchier kind of design, but this one is angular and eye-catching with a curved top. Can you believe how affordable it is?

