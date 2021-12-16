We Found the Perfect Pair of Faux-Leather Pants at Target — Under $40

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Leather pants are a staple in our fall and winter wardrobes. But here’s the problem — finding the perfect pair can feel nearly impossible. There are tons of different options out there, but leather isn’t the easiest material to work with — especially when it comes to bottoms.

But we found a pair of faux-leather pants that might totally take the cake! The best part? They’re available at Target for an unbelievably affordable price!

Get the Who What Wear™ Women’s Mid-Rise Wide Leg Jogger Pants for just $37 at Target!

No exaggeration — these wide-leg faux-leather pants from Who What Wear™ are our dream pants. We can already tell that we’re going to feel unstoppable every time that we wear them! Here’s why we think they’re as praise-worthy as we’re making them out to be: The design of the pants is obviously impeccable. The wide-leg flare style looks amazing on so many different types of figures, and they’re also high-waisted — which is always a plus. The pant legs are pleated, adding some dimension and flow, despite the faux-leather material being stiffer in nature. If you’re not the biggest fan of skinny leather pants, this pair is the ultimate alternative!

Want more info? We’ve got you. They’re slip-on pants with an elastic waistband to cinch you in right at the waist and create a beautiful silhouette. The waistband is also wide to help accentuate your natural figure. Oh, and did we mention that these pants have pockets? The bonus points just keep on coming!

Get the Who What Wear™ Women’s Mid-Rise Wide Leg Jogger Pants for just $37 at Target!

You can currently score the pants in black or camel brown — two equally classic leather shades. Styling these pants is easy thanks to how versatile they are! It’s a breeze to team them with crop tops or sweaters, and if you want to tuck a longer blouse into them, that’s also a cinch. However you decide to wear these pants, we know that you’re on track to creating a seriously fab ensemble. We couldn’t ask for a better pair of faux-leather pants if we tried! In fact, we’re sure that no one will believe that you actually got them at Target. They’re affordable, stylish and comfortable. What more could we ask for, right?

See it: Get the Who What Wear™ Women’s Mid-Rise Wide Leg Jogger Pants for just $37 at Target!

Not what you’re looking for? Check out the entire collection from Who What Wear™ and shop all of the women’s clothing available at Target here!

Check out more of our picks and deals here!

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as face masks, self tanners, Lululemon-style leggings and all the best gifts for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post. The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!