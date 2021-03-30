Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

If you’re feeling like your wardrobe needs a pick-me-up but your closet is already bursting at the seams, let’s pause for a second. There’s a good chance that even if you went on a clothing shopping spree right now, you’d still feel like something was missing. This is where the importance of accessories comes into play!

Before you change out your fifth potential outfit for the day, try to imagine it with this chain necklace around your neck. It doesn’t matter if you’re going athleisure, date night or street style; there’s a high chance that adding this necklace on will transform your whole look — and your outlook. Need some inspiration? Tayshia Adams can certainly provide!

Get the Miabella Solid 18K Gold Over Sterling Silver Diamond-Cut Cuban Link Curb Chain Necklace starting at just $29 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, March 30, 2021, but are subject to change.

Adams has been wearing her own Cuban chain link necklace over and over on Instagram lately. We first noticed it when we got an up-close look in her Stories as she explained to worried fans that her engagement ring was being sized and cleaned, and that her relationship fiancé Zac Clark was safe (phew!). We also spotted it when she was posting Stories in activewear, explaining how hard it is to work out in the dry air of New Mexico, where she’s currently co-hosting Katie Thurston’s upcoming season of The Bachelorette with Kaitlyn Bristowe. You’ll also spot the same necklace in these two posts on her feed: one and two!

This Italian-made Miabella necklace has the same type of look, and it’s wonderfully affordable (and on Prime!). It’s made with 18K gold-plated sterling silver, so it’s ultra-shiny and high in quality, and you won’t have to worry about it turning your skin green. It’s nickel-free and hypoallergenic too!

This fan-favorite necklace is available in seven different lengths in case you need more or fewer of the beautiful diamond-cut beveled links for the look you want. Oh, and if you’re thinking about gifting it to a friend, it comes with a gift box so you can present the shiny surprise in style. This is a unisex piece, by the way, so you can really gift it to any jewelry fan!

