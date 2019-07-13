



No matter how hard we try to prevent it, it’s inevitable that over time, our pearly white teeth could lose their luster. No matter how many times we floss, brush or even follow up with our dentist appointments, our smile’s sparkle will gradually fade in appearance over time. Sure, the timeline for when it happens varies case-by-case, but the story will always end the same. Whether it’s due to genetics, age or even one too many cups of coffee, tooth discoloration will happen to each and every one of Us.

In an effort to win the race against the tooth discoloration clock, we set out in search of a product that would buy our pearly white teeth back some time. Much to our liking, we stumbled upon a product with nearly 19,000 reviews from shoppers who claimed that this product helped to restore and revive their teeth back to their original glory. Since they admitted this was the secret weapon to whitening success, we may finally be able to delete those photo editing apps once and for all.

See it: Grab the Active Wow Teeth Whitening Charcoal Powder, (originally $30) now only $20, to see why this fan-favorite product has nearly 19,000 positive reviews on Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of update, June 28th, 2019, but are subject to change.

This Active Wow Teeth Whitening Charcoal Powder is the revolutionary product that thousands of reviewers continuously claim to be life-changing. Or well, in this case, teeth-changing.

Straying away from all of those harsh chemical and bleaches, this charcoal powder was formulated using simple and natural ingredients that claim to whiten teeth in as little as one to two uses. Specifically formulated in hopes of negating all of those harsh dental-grade whitening peroxides and terrifying tools, Active Wow says this safe and simple charcoal powder was derived from the highest-quality sources. This powerful powder can help to purify and detoxify teeth with its unique formula.

Blending together organic coconut activated charcoal powder, bentonite and orange seed oil, this trio of ingredients aims to be nothing short of the perfect trifecta for removing years of stains on teeth!

Often referenced as the “adsorption process,” this activated charcoal is the key ingredient to help remove stains. The bentonite then looks to remineralize teeth by naturally absorbing the toxins while making sure to be easy on the gums. Lastly, the orange seed oil looks to not only smooth over this entire process but our teeth, too. Most commonly known for its anti-inflammatory and antiseptic qualities, the orange seed oil is the perfect addition to this already powerful formula.

With an easy-to-follow process that includes just dipping toothbrushes into the charcoal powder then brushing into teeth, it’s a no-brainer why this product is so successful amongst nearly 19,000 users.

Let’s be honest, with nearly 19,000 positive reviewers in this powder’s favor, it’s hard to think this teeth whitener is anything but a forever fan-favorite. In fact, the key element to all of these success stories was nothing more than consistency.

The best part about real-life experiences is always they’re just that, real. Our favorite part about all of the thousands and thousands of reviewers’ real-life accounts were they all started the same for the most part. Many reviewers claimed to have seen a noticeably whiter smile in about five continuous uses. Of course, the results vary case-by-case and some reviewers said they applied the powder more frequently than others, though once a day is suggested.

Amongst the thousands and thousands of positive reviews, our personal favorite was not one that measured their teeth’s whitening success. It was actually the reviewer who could not stop smiling over their newfound confidence. After claiming to have seen some success after the initial applications, this reviewer could not have felt more compelled to show their pearly whites off to the world! Talk about a feel-good story over a smile that will leave just about everyone smiling, too!

Instead of talking about why this product is so good, we’d go ahead and recommend testing our the Active Wow Teeth Whitening Charcoal Powder. Just get ready to smile!

