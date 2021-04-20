Tenere Is the New Conscious Activewear Brand to Shop Now

Sustainability is one of the most discussed topics in the fashion industry right now, and many top brands are altering their offerings in an effort to be more environmentally-conscious. Trying to exclusively shop labels that are open about their sourcing and production practices is becoming more and more popular, and with good reason. Are you looking to upgrade your closet with a quality brand that’s doing things right just in time for Earth Day? Allow Us to introduce you to Tenere.

The buzzy brand launched earlier this month, and so far, they’ve dropped a line of body-flattering leggings and shorts. Made from 100% GRS-certified recycled yarns and components, these products offer top quality and a minimal environmental impact. We’re talking four-way stretch, anti-odor technology and even UPF protection. Swoon! Best of all, Tenere puts transparency at the forefront of its mission. “We try to avoid calling Tenere a completely sustainable brand because we know there is a lot of progress that needs to be made before before our company and industry can be considered sustainable,” CEO Brian Koegel notes. In order to be as up front as possible, each product’s material makeup and supply chain journey are visible through a DNA QR code printed on the inside of the garment.

In addition to donating a portion of their proceeds to activist organizations including Eden Reforestation Projects and 1% for the Planet, Tenere has impressive brand ambassadors including actress Damaris Lewis and NFL wide receiver Cooper Kupp. Learn more about Tenere here, and peep some of our favorite products below!

Eclipse Legging

With unbelievable comfort and support, these durable leggings will quickly become a staple part of your #OOTDs.

Shop the Eclipse Legging for just $98 at Tenere!

Astral Bike Short

The moisture management in these eco-friendly bike shorts is next-level, so you don’t have to stress about sweat or chafing.

Shop the Astral Bike Short for just $78 at Tenere!

Transit Short 7″

Functionality is the name of the game here, and these consciously-made shorts will be an excellent addition to any gym ‘fit.

Shop the Transit Short 7″ for just $68 at Tenere!

