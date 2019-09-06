



Sales are seriously our favorite thing, and they’re even better when they involve slashing prices on designer items. We love finding an amazing designer sale and we just found out that Macy’s is offering a ton of amazing deals on Michael Kors purses and accessories!

The only downside to major sales is that they can sometimes be overwhelming. There are just too many products to sift through and we don’t know which ones to pick! That’s where the Shop With Us team comes in. We’ve picked the five absolute best Michael Kors purses that are on sale right now — and we guarantee that you’ll fall in love with them all!

1. This Adorable Compact Going Out Purse

The Leather Studded Convertible Small Crossbody Belt Bag is an amazing bag for going out. It’s just the right size and the silver stud detailing gives it a super fashionable and trendy look. We want something that’s small but has enough room to fit our essentials: phone, keys, a lipstick and a small wallet that can fit the cards and cash that we need. Plus, this purse can transform into a belt bag by removing the metal chain strap and using the two loops on the back that you can loop your belt through. We always love a good 2-in-1 item and this one is fantastic!

See it: get the Leather Studded Convertible Small Crossbody Belt Bag by MICHAEL Michael Kors (originally $248) for just $124 from Macy’s!

2. This Sleek Shoulder Bag

If you need a small bag that can fit a bit more than just your essentials, look no further than the Sloan Editor Leather Shoulder Bag! This rectangle-shaped bag is structured and sleek, and fits comfortable on your shoulder with the adjustable straps that you can shorten or lengthen to your liking. The soft pink color of the leather is very feminine and the gold detail pairs with the color perfectly. This bag is perfect for when you’re out running errands or going on a nice lunch date!

See it: get the Sloan Editor Leather Shoulder Bag by MICHAEL Michael Kors (originally $298) for just $124 from Macy’s!

3. This Slouchy Hobo

The Evie Pebble Leather Hobo is the definition of casual meets elegant. The sloughy hobo style of the bag give it a relaxed look while the pebbled tan leather paired with the gold zipper detail on the front make it look elevated. It fits comfortable on the shoulder and is incredibly spacious and roomy. It’s a great purse to take to work if you’re not carrying a ton of stuff on you — or even on a plane as your personal item.

See it: get the Evie Pebble Leather Hobo by MICHAEL Michael Kors (originally $197) for just $98 from Macy’s!

4. This Elegant Tote

If you need a new tote bag that can elevate your workweek look, the Hayes Pebble Leather Tote might be a good choice for you! This sophisticated looking purse has enough room to for you to throw in ton of items — think Mary Poppins — yet look like you have everything put together. It can fit a laptop, makeup bag and even a pair of shoes!

See it: get the Hayes Pebble Leather Tote by MICHAEL Michael Kors (originally $328) for just $164 from Macy’s!

5. This Perfect Carryall Bag

If you’re looking for a serious tote that can carry it all, why not go for one that literally has the word “carryall” in its name! The Karson Carryall Leather Tote is an amazing bag that can be functional for numerous occasions. It can definitely fit everything you need for work, it can be used as a stylish overnight bag if you’re going on a quick getaway trip and you can even use it as a great beach bag.

See it: get the Karson Carryall Leather Tote by MICHAEL Michael Kors (originally $278) for just $139 from Macy’s!

Not your style? Check out more sale items from Michael Kors at Macy’s here!

Check out more of our picks and deals here!



This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post.



The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@. Happy shopping!

For access to all our exclusive celebrity videos and interviews – Subscribe on Youtube!