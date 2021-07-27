Shoppers Are Seriously Impressed With This Functional Tote’s Chic Style

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Many of Us likely think that tote bags have a uniform design. They’re usually rectangular with some sort of a simple two-strap handle, though of course there are slight variations on the style. But lately, there’s been a whole new look in the tote world.

Need an example? The bag we just discovered from The Drop is beyond captivating. Shoppers insist that it’s a seriously functional purse, and they are truly obsessed with how it elevates any outfit they wear it with!

Get The Drop Avalon Shopper Tote Bag with free shipping for $40, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, July 27, 2021, but are subject to change.

When we saw this bag, we were immediately taken by its striking design! To be honest, we weren’t quite sure how it worked — but quickly discovered exactly how its straps function. When you unlock the linking straps, you’ll find the opening of the purse. There’s one large main compartment that’s incredibly roomy, and there’s also a smaller zip pocket on the side where you can store smaller items. To open and close the bag, all you have to do is weave the larger handle through the smaller one — and you’re good to go!

It might seem counterintuitive to carry a tote bag around your wrist, but reviewers say that it’s actually super comfortable. They also adore how the straps essentially fold into the bag to make it more compact. This might not be a purse that you can transport tons of heavier items in, but it’s absolutely perfect for a day of running errands or brunching with the girls!

Get The Drop Avalon Shopper Tote Bag with free shipping for $40, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, July 27, 2021, but are subject to change.

One reviewer says that they love how this bag “elevates any look,” and others are beyond impressed with its quality! It’s made from a great faux-leather material and definitely looks far more expensive than it is. It’s proof that Amazon is up on their style game, as there are similar silhouettes in collections from pricey high-end brands like Bottega Veneta and The Row. If you’re looking for a statement-making accessory that’s sure to collect compliments, this may be the bag to buy!

See it: Get The Drop Avalon Shopper Tote Bag with free shipping for $40, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, July 27, 2021, but are subject to change.

Not what you’re looking for? Check out more trendy styles from The Drop and shop all of the clothing, shoes and jewelry available at Amazon! Don’t forget to check out all of Amazon’s Daily Deals here!

Check out more of our picks and deals here!

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as face masks, self tanners, Lululemon-style leggings and all the best gifts for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post. The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!