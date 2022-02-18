Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

The urge to wear dresses is strong, but the weather doesn’t always create the right conditions for a frock moment. This is even more of a hurdle in the winter when it can get super freezing outside. But it’s not totally impossible to wear dresses this time of year!

Maybe we’re not getting away with wearing lighter sun dresses or mini dresses, but this knit dress from The Drop is absolutely perfect! While we’re waiting for the springtime to finally arrive, this is the dress you’ll find Us wearing.

Get The Drop Women’s Chantal Midi Bodycon Fitted Cutout Rib Dress for $60 on Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, February 18, 2022, but are subject to change.

The sweater dress is made from classic knit materials, making it seriously comfortable. It’s a fitted dress that hugs your curves and shows off your figure. It’s not only made with sweater-style material, but it’s also ribbed, which gives the dress plenty of stretch so you don’t feel constrained. The hem reaches a midi length and it has long sleeves, but there is a fun cutout at the chest area that shows a little extra skin!

You can get this dress in black or camel brown — two great classic staple shades that go with tons of different jacket and footwear options. You can dress the look down with white or black sneakers or class it up with some killer pumps or strappy heels!

Because the length of this dress is longer, you might not have to wear tights, but you totally can add them on for an extra layer of warmth. Shoppers say they’ve loved adding this sweater to their wardrobes and that the fit and feel are among the best! Until the weather switches to feel more like spring, this is one piece we can wear when we feel like having a sleek dress moment.

