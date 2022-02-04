Miss Rocking Frocks in the Winter? You Need to See This Hoodie Dress

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

While we love and always look forward to layering up in the winter, we always miss what we don’t have. We feel so cute, stylish and free in summer dresses when the weather is warmer. Our heart longs for that feeling every so often, even when snow is covering the ground.

One thing we’re not going to do, however, is wear those summer dresses. Style-wise, they don’t fit the season, and they’re also going to leave us freezing with their mini hems, sleeveless cuts and airy fabrics! What we’re going to do instead is find a dress that’s made for this time of year. Psst — it’s on Amazon!

Get The Drop Claudia Cuddle Hoodie Midi Dress for just $50 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, February 4, 2022, but are subject to change.

This dress has long sleeves with cuffed wrists, a longer midi hemline and even a drawstring hood. It’s also made of such a soft, ultra-cozy fabric blend. You can tell just by looking at the photos how soft it’s going to be. The fit is not too loose, but it’s not clingy either. The fabric falls straight down, skimming the body to keep you feeling cute without necessarily having to worry about shapewear or feeling uncomfortable.

This dress has a short V-neckline, plus slightly dropped shoulder seams for a little bit of a slouchy look. It also features short side slits on the sides of the hem. Everything about it is lovely. A hoodie dress that’s unmistakably elegant is not a common sight in fashion. Usually they’re super, super casual and sporty, so we simply adore this more elevated design!

This Claudia hoodie dress is wonderful for lounging or working at home, making getting dressed so easy, but it can be so chic when styled for going out too. Slip on a pair of tights and maybe some knee socks underneath to keep you warm if it’s really cold out, and then slip your feet into a pair of wedge booties, lug-sole loafers or closed-toe pumps. You can always go more casual too with your favorite sneakers! Layer up on top with a chunky-knit cardigan or long duster and a peacoat or puffer. You could add a thin turtleneck underneath too!

This The Drop dress comes in four beautiful colors perfect for everyday wear, so head over to the Amazon page and check them out. This is the type of piece you’ll thank yourself over and over again for buying!

